    MUC Reichow Good Conduct Award

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class ELIZABETH KIJOWSKI 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Chief Musician Collin Reichow, a trumpet instrumentalist assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band, receives the Good Conduct Award for honorable and faithful service on board Naval Station Norfolk. The band, the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Kijowski).

    Good Conduct Award
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

