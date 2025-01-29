Continuing the Legacy of Service

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss | Brady Ellis poses for a photo in his volunteer firefighter gear after enlisting in the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss | Brady Ellis poses for a photo in his volunteer firefighter gear after enlisting in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard as a Fire Protection apprentice Dec. 27, 2024, at the Adams Area Fire District James “Jimmy” Ellis Firehouse in Butler, Pennsylvania. The firehouse was dedicated to Brady’s late father who was also a member of the 171st for 25 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss) see less | View Image Page

Brady Ellis enlisted in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard on Dec. 27, 2024, joining Fire and Emergency Services at the 171st Air Refueling Wing. Ellis is following in the footsteps of his late father, James “Jimmy” Ellis, a former fire chief at the 171st and a dedicated community leader.



Ellis is also a member of the Adams Area Fire District, where the local firehouse bears his father’s name. James Ellis, who passed away in 2022, served 25 years at the 171st ARW and was the former vice president and a life member of the fire district. The firehouse dedication honors his lasting impact on the community.



Although Ellis officially joined the volunteer fire department about a year ago, his connection to firefighting began much earlier. Growing up around the firehouse, he witnessed the camaraderie and sense of duty that inspired him to join.



His decision to enlist in the Air National Guard was motivated by a desire to serve his community in a new way, build meaningful connections, and explore future opportunities.



After completing basic training and technical school, Ellis plans to attend college to major in safety management. He hopes the credits he earns during technical training in fire and emergency services will apply toward his degree.



In a unique arrangement, Ellis will complete his hands-on upgrade training at the Adams Area Fire District; something that is normally done at the 171st. Through this budding partnership, he will receive on-the-job training at the firehouse while on duty with the ANG. Leaders from both organizations hope this collaboration will strengthen their relationship and serve as a model for future initiatives.