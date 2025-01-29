New TRICARE Dental Program Contract Brings Updates in March 2025

Courtesy Photo | The TRICARE Dental Program is a voluntary dental plan available to active duty family...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The TRICARE Dental Program is a voluntary dental plan available to active duty family members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their family members. The new TDP contract expands access to care and embraces new technologies to better serve military families. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – A new TRICARE Dental Program contract will bring changes and improvements starting March 1. United Concordia will continue to administer the TDP. However, they’ll offer new services and lower costs for many members. If you have TDP coverage, you'll see these changes in your February bill for coverage effective March 1.



"These changes reflect our commitment to providing quality dental care. We’re also making this care more affordable for our members," said Douglas Elsesser, a program analyst with the Dental Program Section of the TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. "We're expanding access to care and embracing new technologies to better serve our military families."



What’s changing?

The new contract brings three main improvements:



• You’ll find more dentists near you to choose from, including specialists.

• You’ll pay lower monthly premiums.

• You can now meet with dentists online for checkups, planning your care, and other basic services.



The TDP is a voluntary dental plan. It’s available to active duty family members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their family members.



United Concordia has dentists in:



• All 50 United States

• District of Columbia

• Puerto Rico

• Guam

• U.S. Virgin Islands



Do you live outside the areas listed above? United Concordia also has a list of TRICARE OCONUS Preferred Dentists. You can use this tool to search for a provider in your country.



How much will I pay?

Monthly premiums are decreasing with the new contract. Your monthly premium depends on your sponsor’s status (active duty, Selected Reserve, or Individual Ready Reserve) and the type of enrollment.



• Sponsor only

• Single: One family member, excluding the sponsor

• Family: More than one family member, excluding the sponsor

• Sponsor and family: Applies only to Selected Reserve and Individual Ready Reserve members



These monthly premiums are in effect through Feb. 28, 2026. Here's what you'll pay.



Active duty E-4 and below

• Sponsor only: Not applicable

• Single (one family member, not the sponsor): $8.65

• Family (more than one family member, not the sponsor): $22.48



Active duty E-5 and above

• Sponsor only: Not applicable

• Single: $11.53

• Family: $29.98



Selected Reserve and Individual Ready Reserve (Mobilization)

• Sponsor only: $11.53

• Single: $28.82

• Family: $74.94

• Sponsor and family: $86.47



Individual Ready Reserve (Non-Mobilization)

• Sponsor only: $28.82

• Single: $28.82

• Family: $74.94

• Sponsor and family: $103.76



Survivors continue to have no premium payments.



As mentioned in the TRICARE Dental Program Handbook, TDP is a pay-ahead program. This means you’ll begin paying the new rates in February, for coverage starting in March.



Remember: Dental coverage is separate from your TRICARE medical coverage. To get TDP benefits, you must be enrolled. Your sponsor must have at least one year of military service left to enroll in the TDP.



Do you want to learn more about your TDP coverage or these changes? Visit the TRICARE Dental Program page or United Concordia's website. You can also call United Concordia:

• CONUS (in the continental United States): 844-653-4061

• OCONUS (outside the continental United States): 844-653-4060



Would you like the latest TRICARE news sent to you by email? Visit TRICARE Subscriptions, and create your personalized profile to get benefit updates, news, and more.