19th CES EOD technician earn ‘Master EOD Badge’

Staff Sgt. Matthew Sanders, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, was awarded the Master EOD Badge at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan 25, 2025.



The EOD badge identifies and affords recognition to personnel who have successfully completed the EOD training course; sustained a continuing high caliber of EOD job performance and maintained qualifications; and contributed significantly to the goals and ideals of the Air Force EOD program.



There are four parts to the EOD badge: The Shield, The Wreath, the Lighting Bolts, and the Red Bomb.



The Shield represents the EOD Mission, which is to protect personnel and property in the immediate area from an inadvertent detonation of hazardous ordnance. The Wreath is symbolic of the achievements and laurels gained by minimizing accident potentials, through the ingenuity and devotion to duty of its members. The Wreath is also in memory of the EOD personnel who have given their lives while performing EOD duties.



The Lightning Bolts symbolize the potential destructive power of the bomb and the courage and professionalism of EOD personnel in their endeavors to reduce hazards, as well as to render explosive ordnance harmless. The Red Bomb is designed after the World War II bomb disposal insignia, representing the historic and major objective of the EOD attack, the unexploded bomb. The three fins represent the major areas of nuclear, conventional, and chemical/biological warfare.



The Master EOD Badge is the highest-level badge and a symbol of professional excellence in the explosive ordnance community, taking years to earn for an enlisted EOD technician. The EOD badge is also the only joint service occupational badge awarded by the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force.

