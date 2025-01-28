Combat Casualty Assessment (BCT3) Training Video

The BCT3 Course envisions, designs, educates, and trains 68W skill level 10-40 assigned to a deploying BCT, BSB, or CAB (Role I-II).



In this video, The BCT3, or Brigade Combat Team Trauma Training, is conducting a Combat Casualty Assessment, which consists of tactical combat casualty care, care under fire and tactical field care. The BCT3 instructors are based out of JBSA Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2025 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US