Combat Casualty Assessment (BCT3) Training Video

The BCT3 Course envisions, designs, educates, and trains 68W skill level 10-40 assigned to a deploying BCT, BSB, or CAB (Role I-II).
In this video, The BCT3, or Brigade Combat Team Trauma Training, is conducting a Combat Casualty Assessment, which consists of tactical combat casualty care, care under fire and tactical field care. The BCT3 instructors are based out of JBSA Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
