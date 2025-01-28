Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Casualty Assessment (BCT3) Training Video

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Story by Billy Busby, Thomas Carnes, Brian Koerber and Dianne Moffett

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    The BCT3 Course envisions, designs, educates, and trains 68W skill level 10-40 assigned to a deploying BCT, BSB, or CAB (Role I-II).

    In this video, The BCT3, or Brigade Combat Team Trauma Training, is conducting a Combat Casualty Assessment, which consists of tactical combat casualty care, care under fire and tactical field care. The BCT3 instructors are based out of JBSA Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

