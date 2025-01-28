NAVFAC EURAFCENT Announces Serbia Industry Day Event

Photo By Anthony Cage | Nicosia, Cyprus. (Dec. 18, 2024) – Army Col. Kenneth Evans, U.S. Defense Attaché...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Cage | Nicosia, Cyprus. (Dec. 18, 2024) – Army Col. Kenneth Evans, U.S. Defense Attaché for Cyprus, speaks during Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), Europe, Africa, Central’s (EURAFCENT) Cyprus Industry Day Forum Dec. 18, 2024, in Nicosia, Cyprus. The half-day conference provided information on upcoming projects and contracting with the U.S. Government to industry partners interested in providing design and construction solutions to the U.S. Navy. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anna Gulewich/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) Expeditionary Directorate is scheduled to sponsor a Serbia Industry Day March 4, 2025, in Belgrade, Serbia.



This half-day conference is designed to provide information on upcoming projects and contracting opportunities with the U.S. Government and industry partners interested in providing design and construction solutions to the Navy.



The forum offers a chance to gain familiarity contracting with NAVFAC and the U.S. Government in general.



There is no cost to attend this event.



"This is a great opportunity for any contractors interested in design and construction contracting opportunities with NAVFAC EURAFCENT, specifically regarding upcoming work in Serbia," Don Maconi, NAVFAC EURAFCENT's director, expeditionary directorate, said. "This forum offers a chance to gain familiarity contracting with NAVFAC and the U.S. Government in general to execute our mission support to the fleet and our nation's strategic goals."



Participation in this Industry Forum is voluntary, and the government is in no way obligated to award any contracts or pay any costs associated with such participation.



If you want to attend this exciting forum, please contact Daniel Magrino at Daniel.k.magrino.civ@us.navy.mil no later than Feb. 25, 2025, and provide the following information:



• Attendee(s) Name & Title

• Company Name

• Email Address

• Phone Number



Firms are limited to two (2) representatives per company as space is limited. Visit https://sam.gov/opp/577da7528a9b4b0d80871e10a5a2a947/view to access the full program for the Serbia Industry Day.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.