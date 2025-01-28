Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment returns from Middle East deployment

Photo By Capt. Frank Spatt | KADENA AIR BASE, Japan-- Sgt. Dakota Russ assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Frank Spatt | KADENA AIR BASE, Japan-- Sgt. Dakota Russ assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment reunites with his family during their redeployment ceremony from U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) on Jan. 22, 2025. Bravo Battery was deployed to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility from August 2024 to January 2025 in support of 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade's regional air defense mission. Their ability to successfully deploy from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) area of responsibility to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility on a short notice and effectively provide integrated air and missile defense in an unfamiliar region displays the true readiness of the organization. This is the first time that Soldiers from 1-1 ADA (Air Defense Artillery) have deployed to USCENTCOM since 2003 and marks the first time ever that a patriot battery has deployed from USINDOPACOM to USCENTCOM. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Frank Spatt) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- After five long months, Bravo Battery 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment returned from their deployment to U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) and reunited with their friends and families on Jan. 22, 2025.



“We’re immensely proud of our Soldiers. They’re deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility came at an especially fraught period of the region’s history,” said Col. Joseph Scott, commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. “Their outstanding performance and daily operations defended the lives of their fellow service members, demonstrated our Nation’s commitment to its partners in the region and contributed immeasurably to the efforts the U.S. has had to the past year plus of keeping the dangers of deadly conflict between Israel, Iran and Iran’s proxy forces from spreading further across the region. Amazing accomplishments on such short notice over the last five months.”



Bravo Battery was deployed to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility from August 2024 to January 2025 in support of 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s regional air defense mission.



Their ability to successfully deploy from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) area of responsibility to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility on a short notice and effectively provide integrated air and missile defense in an unfamiliar region displays the true readiness of the organization. This is the first time that Soldiers from 1-1 ADA (Air Defense Artillery) have deployed to USCENTCOM since 2003 and marks the first time ever that a patriot battery has deployed from USINDOPACOM to USCENTCOM.