Infrastructure Improvement for Army Hawaii: COCO Fuel Station

Photo By Robert Haynes | This project installed 950 liner feet of 12-inch ductile iron pipe along McMahon Road to a future COCO fuel station site on Schofield Barracks. This is one of the first projects in the Army's 10-year plan to upgrade and enhance the water systems for US Army Garrison Hawaii. Garrison Impact: This waterline will allow the fuel station for military vehicles to proceed to a construction award later in 2025 This will allow the relocation of the existing COCO fuel station on Duck road near Lyman gate to McMahon road improving traffic flow at Lyman gate.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – In a significant step toward modernizing infrastructure, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii is on track to complete a new waterline to a future Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated (COCO) fuel station by the end of January 2025.



This $2.3 million project, led by the Hawaii Infrastructure Task Force (HITF) in collaboration with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW), is a key component of the Army’s 10-Year long water system upgrade initiative. The installation of 950 feet of 12-inch ductile iron pipe along McMahon Road will provide essential water access to the upcoming COCO fuel station, which will service military tactical vehicles.



“The project represents more than just a technical milestone,” said Michael Wong, HITF director. “It’s about enhancing operational efficiency and reducing traffic congestion near Schofield Barracks’ Lyman Gate.”



The new COCO fuel station will replace the current facility on Duck Road, clearing the way for critical upgrades at Lyman Gate, including a new access control point. By relocating the fuel station closer to the Schofield motor pool area, this initiative is expected to streamline operations and support readiness for local warfighters



I'm proud to see the progress we're making on the COCO fuel station project, which not only enhances our infrastructure but also supports the readiness and operational efficiency of our warfighters. This milestone is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our team and sets the stage for future improvements to our water infrastructure, ultimately benefiting our Army families and soldiers," said Rhonda Suzuki, acting director, Directorate of Public Works.



Upon completion, this project crosses the first milestone of the Hawaii Water Infrastructure Program, setting a precedent for further advancements in the garrison’s infrastructure including a new water storage tank, and other water lines supporting our Army Families and Soldiers.