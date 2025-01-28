Wolf Pack Award presented to Lyster AHC

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, Army Surgeon General, and Command Sgt. Major Timothy Sprunger...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, Army Surgeon General, and Command Sgt. Major Timothy Sprunger presented the Wolf Pack Award to Lyster Army Health Clinic's Collaboration Team for winning the coveted award for 4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024. The award recognizes exceptional teamwork by an integrated group of military and civilian team members focused on excellence in support of Army Medicine and was created by the Army Surgeon General and the Chief of the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Civilian Corps. see less | View Image Page

Lyster Army Health Clinic’s collaboration team was presented the Wolf Pack Award for fourth quarter fiscal year 2024, at a ceremony held at Fort Novosel on January 15, 2025. Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, the 46th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, presided over the ceremony.



The Wolf Pack Award panel selected Lyster’s team as the recipient of the award for their exceptional teamwork in improving clinical operations in primary care and establishing an Aviation Medicine Clinic. Their unified efforts resulting in a profound impact on access to care, a decrease in network wait-times, and improved the efficiency of flight physicals and aerospace medicine was also highlighted.



Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, remarked, “These last few months we have implemented processes that have directly improved the medical operational readiness across Fort Novosel. Most notably virtual visits and flight surgeon of day availability [walk-in aeromedical appointments] leading to an increase in patient satisfaction and return to flight status of countless aviators. Their continued weekly collaboration and dedication to patient care is truly second to none.”



The Surgeon General and the Chief of the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Civilian Corps created the Wolf Pack Award to recognize exceptional teamwork by an integrated group of military and civilian team members focused on excellence in support of Army Medicine. Sponsored by the AMEDD Civilian Corps, the award is intended to recognize and celebrate successes of teams throughout Army Medicine.



“It’s wonderful to be back here at the home of Army Aviation,” said Izaguirre. She shared how the Lyster collaboration team’s collective efforts contribute to the overall readiness of Army aviation units by enhancing access to care for beneficiaries.

During the ceremony, Dr. Gwen Gatlin, Chief of Primary Care Clinic, spoke on behalf of the team, “The Wolf Pack Award celebrates the power of collaboration and that's exactly what this team exemplified,” said Gatlin. “Together we achieved results none of us could have accomplished alone. Whether it was through innovative solutions, unwavering commitment or simply offering support to our teammates, our collective effort made this achievement possible. Your determination and spirit inspire me every day and it is a privilege to work alongside of such an outstanding group of individuals.”



The LAHC Collaboration team consisted of:

• Lt. Col. Regina Thorp, Deputy Commander for Nursing

• Maj. Blayne Rankin, Deputy Commander for Administration

• Maj. Joe Adams, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services

• Maj. Karl Swinson, Medical Director, Primary Care Clinic

• Capt. Kayla Stone, Chief, Primary Care Clinic

• Dr. Gwen Gatlin, Chief, Primary Care Clinic

• Susie Barber, Group Practice Manager

• Amanda Wilson, Nursing Supervisor Team Integrity

• Craig Cassady, Nursing Supervisor Team Respect

• Julee Wood, Nursing Supervisor Team Courage

• Teresa Waterworth, Chief Managed Care

• Carla Graham, Supervisor, Central Appointments

• Joel Williams, Medical Readiness Coordinator

• Liz Guernsey, Enrollment Coordinator



To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic services and programs visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.



To read more about the Wolf Pack Award visit https://ameddciviliancorps.amedd.army.mil/wolf-pack-award.