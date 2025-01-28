Fort Buchanan Recognizes the Workforce

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj....... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly Bergman-Gándara, the installation's command sergeant major, recognized several civilian employees for their contributions during the most recent command and staff meeting at the command's headquarters on Jan 21. Enrique Hernández, Javier Moyet De León, Vilma Velazquez and Taniely Torres received certificates of appreciation. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly Bergman-Gándara, the installation's command sergeant major, recognized several civilian employees for their contributions during the most recent command and staff meeting at the command's headquarters on Jan 21.



Enrique Hernández, Javier Moyet De León, Vilma Velazquez and Taniely Torres received certificates of appreciation.



"We see extraordinary things daily, but we should recognize the people doing those extraordinary things. We notice and appreciate your efforts, and we can't thank you enough. So, thank you very much for what you do for us. Thank you!" said Samples.



Enrique Hernández, a Children's Youth Services (CYS) driver from Caguas, Puerto Rico, was recognized for his role in assembling wood during the preparation of the San Sebastian Street Festival CYS version.



"I taught the children and youth how to recycle the wood, and then we crafted different things with recycled wood. It was about teaching and having fun, "said Hernández.



Javier Moyet De León, a Fort Buchanan Directorate of Public Works high-voltage electrician from Gurabo, Puerto Rico, was grateful for the recognition.



"I will always be present when Fort Buchanan calls me to fix any issue. I love working at Fort Buchanan's DPW," said Moyet.



For Taniely Torres, a school-age program teacher, receiving the award was great, but her real reward is seeing families together.



"Our goal was to bring the family together to enjoy a safe environment while promoting cultural awareness in our military dependents," said Torres.



The recognition of these Fort Buchanan team members showcases how the Army helps create a sense of purpose through personal growth and professional development – empowering Soldiers and civilian employees to be part of something greater than themselves and be all they can be.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.