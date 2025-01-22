Col. Richardson takes command of the 124FW

(GOWEN FIELD) — Col. Ryan Richardson became the new commander for the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony Jan. 26, 2025, on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho.





Richardson took lead of the wing from Col. Chad Kornberg, surrounded by guardsmen, community leaders, family and friends.





“I'm honored and humbled and inspired to sit here before you guys,” said Richardson. “There's something special about the Idaho Guard that doesn't exist anywhere else, and I promise it's real. This team is incredible.”



Richardson began his career in the U.S. Air Force in 1999 after graduating from Montana State University as an Air Force ROTC distinguished graduate. He served on active duty and in the Air Force Reserve before joining the Idaho Air National Guard in 2019. During his career, he has flown the A-10 Thunderbolt II and C-130 Hercules. While in the IDANG, he has held command positions in various groups within the wing. He most recently served as the 124FW deputy commander.





Col. Chad Kornberg has led the wing since November 2021. Under his command, Airmen from the wing have completed multiple deployments, hosted the Gowen Thunder Airshow, implemented mission-ready Airman training in preparation for a near-peer conflict, participated in multiple combat readiness exercises and supported civil authorities throughout multiple state activations.



“It has truly been an honor to lead the men and women of this fighter wing,” said Kornberg. “They truly embody the wing motto of ‘First class, or not at all.’ I have no doubt that the wing will continue to meet future challenges head-on, taking the fight to any enemy threatening the freedom of this country.”





Both Kornberg and Richardson emphasized the continued achievements of the wing, the changes and adaptable execution, but most importantly the people, the airmen of the 124FW.





“Our strength lies in people, our culture, pride and commitment to service,” said Richardson. “My focus going forward for the wing is going to continue to try to build on those strengths at the tactical level. We'll hold ourselves accountable to high speeds, and we'll exercise extreme ownership.



Richardson said the future of the 124FW is to support the mission with always ready and always capable airmen.



“We'll take care of our Airmen, trust and communication will continue to be the bedrock of our foundation. Combat excellence is our mission. Failure is not an option. We have the right people. It's you guys, going to make it happen. I'm proud to be a part of it and do it with you guys.”

