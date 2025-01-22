U.S. Coast Guard amplifies ice breaking assistance to free the Manitoulin

Jan. 25, 2025

BUFFALO — U.S. Coast Guard efforts continue today to assist the motor vessel Manitoulin which initially became beset by ice Jan. 22, 2025 near Buffalo, New York, on Lake Erie.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), has worked since Jan. 23, 2025, to free the beset motor vessel Manitoulin and is scheduled to resume ice breaking operations this afternoon from Buffalo, New York.



Today, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105), a 140-foot ice-breaking tug home-ported in Cleveland, Ohio arrived on scene to assist at 9 a.m. A helicopter from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit is also on-scene conducting overflights to assist in monitoring the situation.



The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley arrived on-scene from Windsor, Ontario to further assist the ice breaking efforts as part of the bi-national ice breaking mission on the Great Lakes. Sustained wind speeds of 16 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 38 mph are expected in the Buffalo area today.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30), a 240-foot heavy icebreaker from Cheboygan, Michigan, is also en route and is expected to arrive Monday to provide additional assistance if needed.



The U.S. Coast Guard continues to oversee this response, partnering with the Canadian Coast Guard, and remains in regular contact with the vessel. There are no concerns regarding the safety of the crew aboard the Manitoulin or the vessel.



This is an ongoing response to free a vessel restricted by ice. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.



For further information, please contact Lt. Kyle Rivera, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer at (313) 910-1234 or via email at Kyle.P.Rivera@uscg.mil.



