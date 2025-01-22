117th ARW's January 2025 Excellent Airman

This month’s Excellent Airman is Staff Sergeant Nicholas Faddis, the Unit Training Manager

(UTM) and Unit Deployment Manager (UDM) for the 117th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS)!

He began his career with the Alabama Air National Guard in October 2018 with the 117th Public Affairs office, where he worked for six years as a drill status guardsman (DSG). Over his time at the 117th, he worked on temporary orders with the Family Readiness office for about two years and then received a temporary technician position with the Commander’s Support Staff. In September of 2024, he was hired on with the 117th LRS fulfilling the UDM/UTM roles as a permanent technician and cross-trained over to Air Transportation as a DSG.

“Originally, I wanted to join active duty through an ROTC program to commission to become an officer, ideally as a pharmacist or medical officer,” said Faddis. “I decided after having a couple of setbacks and a conversation with my dad I would pursue enlisting in the active duty Air Force. On the civilian side my dad actually works with 1st. Sgt. Williams from maintenance, who told my dad to have me come down and check the guard out. I scheduled an appointment with a recruiter and the rest is history.”

One of his favorite memories are from his most recent temporary duty to Germany last spring with Mission Support Group.

“I got to learn a lot about the Public Affairs side on an active duty instillation and got to meet with the Air Transportation people before I cross-trained. I also got a lot of insight to a lot of jobs on the installation to include the mortuary affairs, services roles, sports field upkeep, air transportation in an active duty capacity and how the Air National Guard works alongside the active duty,” said Faddis.

Another significant memory during his first TDY was Airman Leadership School at McGhee-Tyson. Faddis and a fellow airman visited the Base Exchange where they ended up saving a man’s life. The outgoing schoolhouse Commander, Regional Base Exchange Manager and Commandant of ALS recognized them for their quick response to the situation and saving the person’s life.

“It made me feel like I actually made a difference and I was a part of something bigger than myself. This is what it means to me to be a guardsman, to make a difference in your community, state and nation,” he said. “Overall, my experience at ALS was filled with comradery and learning how to grow in my military career.”

Faddis is currently in college pursuing a degree to become a pharmacist and is looking to attend Samford University or Auburn University once he earns his undergraduate degree.

He is also part of a competitive paintball team with Liberty Paintball Field in Danville, Alabama, enjoys archery, golfing and fishing. He said he enjoys pond hopping or going out with his dad on his bass boat to hang out, relax and relive stress.

“I am excited about this new chapter in my life with LRS and further developing myself in my career while also making a difference in a different capacity in the guard,” said Faddis. “I think this will allow me to learn a lot more and grow myself as a person and a leader.”

Date Taken: 01.10.2025 Date Posted: 01.24.2025 Story by SSgt Kasie Faddis