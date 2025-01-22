USS Beloit (LCS 29) Change of Command

While under Kissinger’s command, she actively spearheaded USS Beloit’s path to her maiden deployment. Kissinger oversaw the flawless completion of program establishment, Acceptance Trials, delivery, all sail away certifications, Ammo Onload, Commissioning, and phase certifications in the following mission areas; Mobility Navigation, Mobility Aviation, Mobility Seamanship, Mobility Engineering, Mobility Damage Control, Communications, Cyber, Fleet Support Operations-Medical and Explosive Safety. Additionally completed Damage Control Material Assessment and a very successful Light Off Assessment. She was commissioned in Milwaukee WI on 23 November where she then transited the St. Lawerence Sea way through four great lakes and 15 locks and over 150 hours of restricted water transits.



Beloit played a pivotal role in promoting Navy and LCS appreciation by attending numerous namesake visits continuously strengthening ties in the community. Beloit hosted private and public tours visits to include the Secretary of the Navy, the Vice Chief, Senators, Industry leaders, flag level distinguished visitors and staff totaling over 3000 visitors onboard.



“It has been an absolute pleasure to lead this amazing crew from the ground up. Establishing a culture of a warship is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I am incredibly blessed to have had the opportunity to serve as the Commanding Officer,” said Kissinger. “We are warfighters, sharpening our sword so we can be the most capable ship, ready for the call no matter where it takes us. This crew, these Badgers, are exceptional and it has been an honor to serve with them and their families.”



Cmdr. Kissinger is a native of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and previously served as the executive officer aboard USS Philippine Sea (CG 58). Kissinger will report to Nuclear Power Training Unit Ballston Spa as the Commanding Officer.



“It is an honor to take command of this fine ship and crew,” said Bickel. “I look forward to joining the Badger family and proudly representing the city of Beloit as we prepare for Final Contractor Sea Trials and growing our Navy's lethality."



Cmdr. Bickel is a native of Greenville, OH and he previously served as the executive officer aboard USS CHAFEE (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor, HI., before his assignment as Operations Officer to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2.



LCS are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

