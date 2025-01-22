Multi-Domain Effects Cell Enhances I Corps Combat Power

The I Corps Multi-Domain Effects Cell (MDEC) has served as a critical force multiplier, integrating kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across multiple domains to achieve the commander's objectives during training for Large Scale Combat Operations.



"The Multi-Domain Effects Cell represents a significant evolution in how we approach modern warfare," said Col. Melan Salas, I Corps G39 Information Warfare Directorate. "By bringing together subject matter experts from kinetic and non-kinetic disciplines, I Corps created a sophisticated capability to synchronize effects across all domains. What makes this team unique is their ability to engage in detailed technical discussions that translate directly into actionable solutions for our Corps Commander."



During the recent Warfighter 25-02 exercise, the MDEC team comprised of representatives from the Joint Force, including the Air Force, Navy, 5th Battlefield Coordination Detachment, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), and ARCYBER's 11th Cyber Warfare Battalion. Additional expertise comes from the 12th PSYOP Battalion, 56th Theater Information Operations Group, and organic Corps elements, including the I Corps’ Future Operations cell, the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade and staff representatives from Space, Information Operations, Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities.



"The MDEC is critical to the Corps’ synchronization of national-level, joint, multinational and organic capabilities during large scale combat operations," said Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, Deputy Commanding General for I Corps. "The MDEC’s capacity to align opportunities within our areas of operations and interest with the commander's intent demonstrated the agility required in today's complex battlefield environment. By integrating capabilities from our joint task force partners, special operations forces, space, cyber, and information warfare units, we aim to deliver precise, coordinated effects at the time and place of our choosing."



The cell's innovative approach goes beyond simply layering effects. By synchronizing Joint Task Force All Domain Combat Power Pulse windows with Corps Convergence windows, the MDEC ensured both kinetic and non-kinetic effects support the commander's priorities. This methodology allowed for rapid adaptation to changing battlefield conditions while maintaining focus on corps-level objectives. This convergence methodology aligned closely with Air Defense Command and Control Plan 2 (ADCP2) objectives, providing complementary capabilities that enhanced overall force protection and battlefield awareness.



During the recent I Corps Warfighter 25-02 Exercise, the MDEC analyzed enemy tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) pertaining to Army command-and-control nodes, unmanned aerial vehicles integrated air defense threat networks, and lines of communications. Following this analysis, the MDEC rapidly developed cross-domain defeat mechanisms to counter these threats. Furthermore, the MDEC disseminated these TTPs to divisions and separate brigades for proliferation and transitioned solutions to the Corps Current Operations section for repeated application.



The MDEC's integration efforts extend to supporting logistics operations, particularly in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE). Army logistics elements serve as a critical enabler for ACE operations, providing robust sustainment capabilities that complement the U.S. Air Force's distributed operations concept. This mutually supporting relationship ensures sustained combat power across dispersed locations while maintaining operational flexibility for the joint force.



Over the past year, I Corps experimented with the Multi-Domain Effects Cell concept while participating in U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways exercises. These exercises provided valuable opportunities to validate the cell's effectiveness in coordinating multi-domain effects with multinational partners across the Indo-Pacific region.

Through careful analysis and coordination, the MDEC continuously identifies opportunities and assesses risks within the I Corps' area of operations and areas of interest. This comprehensive approach enables the team to provide agile, tailored solutions that maximize combat effectiveness across all domains.



Moving forward, I Corps continues to strengthen interoperability and generate readiness through Operation Pathways exercises as part of the U.S. Army’s ongoing presence and unwavering commitment to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

