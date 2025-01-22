Six Soldiers awarded during Community Leaders Information Forum

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs Officer



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Six Soldiers received awards during the January Community Leaders Information Forum, which took place at the Gregg-Adams Club.



Three Soldiers were recognized with Army Achievement Medals for their volunteer efforts enhancing quality of life on the installation and building partnerships in the surrounding communities during the fourth quarter of 2024. Fort Gregg-Adams Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski Command Sgt. Maj. Sheila Parrish presented the awards.



Sgt. 1st Class Nancy Nguyen, who serves as secretary for the Fort Gregg-Adams Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, volunteered to run a soup kitchen during Thanksgiving, making and serving food to more than 120 people in the Petersburg area. She also rendered a final honor salute to more than 40 veterans at a local retirement home and regularly volunteers at the Chesterfield Food Bank.



Sgt. 1st Class Curline Malveaux, of the Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy, was awarded for volunteering as a coach for Child and Youth Services. She has also volunteered to support other local community and installation events.



Staff Sgt. Genevieve Zurita, Logistics Training Department, Whiskey Co., 244th Quartermaster Battalion, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade, was awarded for supporting the community through volunteer efforts at the Chesterfield Food Bank and Tri-City Road Runners, an organization that promotes and encourages walking, running and overall fitness through educational and charitable means in Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell.



The remaining three Soldiers also received AAMs for their support to the garrison Army Substance Abuse Program Drug Testing Coordinator.



They included Staff Sgt. Jonathan Wright, Headquarters and Headquarters Co., 244th Quartermaster Battalion, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade; Staff Sgt. Denajahmai Bruno, Charlie Co., 16th Ordnance Battalion; and Sgt. Keasha Shaw, HHC Army Sustainment University Support Battalion.



The trio “played a vital role in processing over 11,000 samples” during Holiday Block Leave drug testing efforts, according to Susan Loden, who introduced them during the award portion of the event.

