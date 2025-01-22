My Army Post App launches for Fort Leavenworth

FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS — As part of the Army’s focus on providing a supportive and enriching environment through its quality-of-life initiatives, the new My Army Post Application (MAPA) was developed by the Army Futures Command Army Software Factory. The app aims to compile available services, programs and unit in-processing information within a single system to better inform installation stakeholders.



Fort Leavenworth is available on the platform for community members to access real-time information for a wide variety of activities and programs. The app differs from Digital Garrison, an existing smartphone application for Army installations, by enabling user customization and the modernization of features, such as user-created contributions feeding live updates to other users.



“The My Army Post App is the latest Army enterprise-level solution to connect Army communities with relevant, accurate and tailorable information,” said Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs Officer Scott Gibson. “We want this new app to improve the lives of Fort Leavenworth soldiers, families, civilian employees and area retirees, and we have confidence that it will.”



Users can customize the app’s resources based on personal preferences to stay informed on closures, how busy a resource is, or other important updates.



For example, if someone frequently eats lunch at the Fort Leavenworth Dining Facility, that patron can bookmark the individual resource to receive live push notifications for important messages and view other user comments to see if there is a long wait time.



User customization was identified as a critical feature during the initial pilot phase. The app was piloted at Fort Cavazos, Texas; Fort Meade, Maryland; Camp Humphreys, South Korea; Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Moore, Georgia; and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, to test the viability of the software and to collect actionable user feedback from a diverse pool of the Army community. Feedback from the pilot communities heavily influenced the features ultimately incorporated into the final product.



Current MAPA features include:

• Real time gate status

• Map directions

• Postwide push notifications (delays, closures)

• Newcomers information and in-processing checklists

• Installation job openings

• Allows individuals to switch installations when on temporary duty (TDY) or undergoing a permanent change of station (PCS)

• Bookmarks for frequently used resources, including the Fort Leavenworth Lamp newspaper

• Installation directory

• Emergency phone numbers

• Housing resources

• Installation event calendar, and more



MAPA is expected to be a vital asset in Fort Leavenworth’s communication strategy for installation stakeholders with its app push notification capability.



“This is another tool in our communication toolbox that literally puts information about Fort Leavenworth in the palm of the users’ hands,” Gibson said. “The goal of this new app is that Army senior commanders will rely on MAPA to connect Army communities with installation services and command messaging.”



The app works in concert with Fort Leavenworth’s Garrison and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, Recreation websites, drawing on phone directories and other contact information to simplify the app transition process. The Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs Office and FMWR will also maintain a community calendar for users to track upcoming events.



“I think MAPA will be a great resource for community members looking to stay informed of upcoming community and FMWR events,” said Fort Leavenworth FMWR’s Marketing and Commercial Sponsorship Director Mary Manago. “We believe the app can help us reach younger, more smartphone-oriented people to better promote the terrific events FMWR offers throughout the year.”



MAPA was also designed to improve efficiency and reduce confusion for incoming service members and families during the PCS process. Service members can streamline their in-processing experience with unit-specific checklists available in the “Newcomers” tab of the app. Fort Leavenworth will have checklists for service members assigned to the Combined Arms Center, Army Corrections Brigade, Mission Command Training Program, Medical Department Activity and Dental Command.



Newcomers who want to learn more about housing options on Fort Leavenworth can explore the different housing villages in the “Resource” tab on the app. Each village entry has the contact information of its respective village mayor, map pins to see the surrounding community, and links to the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities website to view housing floor plans and pictures.



Download the My Army Post Application for free on the Apple App Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/myarmypost/id6467240977 and the Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=mil.aswf.garrison&hl=en_US.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2025 Date Posted: 01.23.2025 Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US