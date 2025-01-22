BEYA Partnership Opens Doors for Zahria Mundy’s Career with USACE

Photo By Amanda Rae Moreno | When Zahria Mundy attended the Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) conference, she...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Rae Moreno | When Zahria Mundy attended the Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) conference, she had no idea it would be the turning point in her career. Mundy’s experience with BEYA led her to a fulfilling role with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), where she has since grown as a professional and contributed to impactful projects serving communities across the nation. US Army photo by Elizabeth Concepcion/Released) see less | View Image Page

When Zahria Mundy attended the Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) conference, she had no idea it would be the turning point in her career. Mundy’s experience with BEYA led her to a fulfilling role with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), where she has since grown as a professional and contributed to impactful projects serving communities across the nation.

“Participating in BEYA has been so beneficial for my career,” Mundy said. “It provided me with the chance to connect with a diverse group of professionals and industry leaders, which expanded my network. I was able to engage with individuals from a wide range of companies, giving me access to job opportunities I hadn’t previously considered.”

While at the conference, Mundy connected with a USACE recruiter who not only hired her but became a mentor. “What made this experience even more impactful was that the recruiter who interviewed me and hired me became my mentor,” Mundy said. “She took a genuine interest in my growth and shared valuable insights on navigating the industry, developing leadership skills, and advancing my career.”

The mentorship she received, along with the career opportunities and professional network she developed at BEYA, have propelled Mundy forward.

“Overall, BEYA provided me with invaluable access to mentors, expanded my network, and opened doors to job opportunities—all of which have contributed to moving my career forward,” she said.

Now a project engineer with USACE, Mundy reflects on how the missions of BEYA and USACE align to create pathways for underrepresented groups in STEM fields.

“Both organizations emphasize the importance of mentorship, professional development, and creating pathways for underrepresented groups in STEM,” she said. “BEYA and USACE work toward building stronger, more inclusive teams that bring diverse perspectives to the engineering challenges that impact communities nationwide.”

Mundy first joined USACE as a summer hire in 2020 after being offered a position on the spot at BEYA. Following graduation, she transitioned to a two-year Army Fellows program, rotating through different sections within USACE to explore various disciplines before finding her niche.

“Throughout my time with USACE, I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to meaningful projects that serve the public,” she said. “USACE has provided me with ongoing training and professional growth.”

One of the most rewarding aspects of her role, Mundy shared, is the tangible impact her work has on communities.

“My favorite part of my job is working on projects that have a real impact on communities,” she said. “I also enjoy the collaborative environment and the opportunity to work with diverse, talented professionals.”

Mundy highlighted the variety of impactful projects at USACE, from environmental restoration and disaster response to infrastructure development, emphasizing the unique opportunity to contribute to the nation while advancing her career.

“It’s a unique opportunity to contribute to projects that improve communities and the nation, while also offering professional growth and the chance to collaborate on meaningful, large-scale initiatives,” she said.

Her journey with USACE reflects the organization’s commitment to innovation, and professional growth. Employees at USACE are “Building Strong” by contributing directly to projects that influence communities and the nation.

“USACE offers endless opportunities for growth and flexibility, with the ability to explore different disciplines and pursue ongoing training and professional development,” Mundy said. “It’s an exciting place to build a long-term career.”

Mundy’s path serves as a testament to the power of partnerships like BEYA and USACE in fostering talent, embracing a wide scope of missions, and preparing the next generation of engineers to solve complex challenges.

“Together, we build a dynamic and adaptable organization, where the diversity of thought and experience drives us to new heights of creativity and effectiveness,” she said.

Build Strong With Us

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plays a crucial role in securing the nation, boosting the economy, and mitigating disaster risks through diverse engineering solutions. Army civilians like Mundy are key to mission success.

Build your career, skills, and profession while making a difference. Build Strong With Us.