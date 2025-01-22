Corps of Engineers releases 2024 Lock and Dam 1 and Lower St. Anthony Falls navigation stats

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, released its 2024 navigation statistics for the Upper Mississippi River today, Jan. 22.

During the 2024 season, Corps staff supported 460 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 1 and Lower St. Anthony Falls, both located in Minneapolis. The 2024 season was below the 10-year average of 583 lockages.

In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 925 recreation vessels during 406 lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There was one additional lockage from various government agencies including the Corps.

Navigation statistics fluctuate from year to year, depending on the weather, river flows and the length of the navigation season. The St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot navigation channel from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

