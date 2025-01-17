Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend

    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend

    Photo By Capt. Courtney Johnson | MLK Commemoration March participants march around the Camp Humphreys post (US Army...... read more read more

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.20.2025

    Story by Capt. Courtney Johnson 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Camp Humphreys, Korea – On Monday, January 21st, the United States Army Garrison Humphreys community came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a commemoration march. Gathering at the Warrior Chapel, unit leaders, Soldiers, civilians, and children of all ages joined forces to pay tribute to the civil rights leader's enduring message of equality, justice, and unity. Following in the footsteps of Dr. King's historic marches, the group walked around the base, symbolizing their commitment to the principles that he championed during the civil rights movement. The event was a powerful display of the community's dedication to upholding the values of diversity, inclusion, and respect that are at the heart of the Army's mission.
    Following the march, everyone came together to capture a moment of unity and solidarity with a group photo and then proceeded inside the Warrior Chapel, where they joined voices to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing", a powerful and emotive anthem that has been a cornerstone of the African-American civil rights movement for generations. The song filled the chapel with a sense of hope, freedom, and resilience, setting the tone for the remainder of the ceremony. Chaplain Eric Clark II, chaplain of the 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, then took to the podium to deliver a stirring speech, reflecting on the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the ongoing pursuit of justice, equality, and freedom that his message continues to inspire.
    “Dr. King’s leadership extended beyond the U.S., his affiliation with the International Fellowship of Reconciliation and his commitment to non-violent resistance influenced multiple movements for human rights”, said Chaplain Clark.
    The Humphreys community tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a powerful reminder of his enduring legacy, inspiring continued pursuit of justice, equality, and freedom, and upholding the values of diversity, inclusion, and respect that are at the heart of the Army's mission.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 22:11
    Story ID: 489438
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Hometown: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend, by CPT Courtney Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend
    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend
    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend
    Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download