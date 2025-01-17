Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: US Army Garrison Humphreys Commemorates a Civil Rights Legend

Camp Humphreys, Korea – On Monday, January 21st, the United States Army Garrison Humphreys community came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a commemoration march. Gathering at the Warrior Chapel, unit leaders, Soldiers, civilians, and children of all ages joined forces to pay tribute to the civil rights leader's enduring message of equality, justice, and unity. Following in the footsteps of Dr. King's historic marches, the group walked around the base, symbolizing their commitment to the principles that he championed during the civil rights movement. The event was a powerful display of the community's dedication to upholding the values of diversity, inclusion, and respect that are at the heart of the Army's mission.

Following the march, everyone came together to capture a moment of unity and solidarity with a group photo and then proceeded inside the Warrior Chapel, where they joined voices to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing", a powerful and emotive anthem that has been a cornerstone of the African-American civil rights movement for generations. The song filled the chapel with a sense of hope, freedom, and resilience, setting the tone for the remainder of the ceremony. Chaplain Eric Clark II, chaplain of the 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, then took to the podium to deliver a stirring speech, reflecting on the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the ongoing pursuit of justice, equality, and freedom that his message continues to inspire.

“Dr. King’s leadership extended beyond the U.S., his affiliation with the International Fellowship of Reconciliation and his commitment to non-violent resistance influenced multiple movements for human rights”, said Chaplain Clark.

The Humphreys community tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a powerful reminder of his enduring legacy, inspiring continued pursuit of justice, equality, and freedom, and upholding the values of diversity, inclusion, and respect that are at the heart of the Army's mission.

