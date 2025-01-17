Eyes of the sky: ATC takes action during Beverly Pack 25-1

The 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control continues to demonstrate readiness and their agile combat employment (ACE) capabilities during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan. 12-16, 2025.



Bev Pack 25-1 was a robust combat readiness exercise that tested the Wolf Pack's ability to survive, operate in a contested environment, and execute an ACE movement to a simulated forward location.



“During the exercise, ATC played a vital role in contingency operations by acting as the eyes of the base,” said Tech. Sgt. Derek Blair, 8th OSS ATC watch supervisor. “We were constantly communicating with airfield management, security forces, and radar approach control whenever we observed damage to a building or an attack that damaged the airfield.”



ATC personnel demonstrated their ability to collaborate effectively with other units to achieve shared goals and objectives, supporting all Wing lines of effort.



“Specifically, we focused on enhancing our skills in the detection and reporting of hostile unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by staying vigilant and communicating with the counter UAS team from the 8th Security Forces Squadron,” said Blair. “We [also] coordinate with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Environmental Ordnance Disposal flight and the Office of Special Investigations to help respond [to these situations].”



Blair explained that during combat readiness exercises like Bev Pack 25-1, ATC personnel engage in many critical tasks. These include efficiently launching and recovering aircraft, coordinating flights to landing zones, and directing airfield attack responses—all while operating in a contested environment in mission-oriented protective posture gear, and supporting an agile combat employment movement to a simulated forward location.



“Our landing zone operators are our key to ACE because they’re designed to be able to set up an airfield rapidly, whether it’s on a grass field or a highway,” said Blair. “Wherever we need to relocate, in case the runway and the taxiways aren’t usable, they can go somewhere else to land and depart aircraft.”



ATC personnel continued to accomplish their mission of supporting base defense and airfield security throughout Bev Pack 25-1 as well.



“At the end of the day, we ensure that the flight line is safe and secure,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Sites, 8th OSS ATC trainer. “Anytime there is a situation that happens on base, we usually ring out the crash phone, ensuring all parties involved obtain the appropriate information quickly and accurately. We also contribute to Kunsan’s mission of accepting follow-on forces by ensuring safe landings for aircraft from other bases and directing them to where they need to go.”



During Bev Pack 25-1, ATC personnel ensured that through its interoperability and coordination, and their efforts in command and control, it played a key role in ensuring the Wolf Pack’s seamless combat airpower generation and lethality.



“At a moment’s notice, whether we are launching aircraft or accepting follow-on forces, we are always willing and able to make sure they get on the ground safely,” said Blair.

