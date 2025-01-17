Act Now! Payment Deadline Extended for West Region Beneficiaries

Courtesy Photo | While the payment deadline has been extended, don't wait to take action if you live in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | While the payment deadline has been extended, don't wait to take action if you live in the West Region. To keep your coverage, set up your payments now. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Do you currently live in the West Region? Or, do you live in one of the six states (Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin) that moved to the West Region on Jan. 1 as part of TRICARE’s new regional contracts?



If you pay for your TRICARE coverage using a bank electronic funds transfer, credit card, or debit card, you must securely give your recurring payment information to the West Region contractor, TriWest Healthcare Alliance.



The Defense Health Agency has extended the payment deadline for those enrolled in a TRICARE premium-based plan (TRICARE Young Adult, TRICARE Reserve Select, and TRICARE Retired Reserve). You now have until Friday, Feb. 28 to provide your payment information to TriWest.



If you have TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select, you also have until Friday, Feb. 28 to pay your fees.



If you don’t act before these dates, you’ll be disenrolled, retroactive to Jan. 1.



“While the deadline has been extended, you shouldn’t wait to take action,” said Malcolm Jones, enrollment specialist, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Heath Agency. “To keep your coverage, use the TriWest secure portal, mail in the payment request form, or call them to set up your payments.”



You don’t need to take any action if:

• You’ve already set up your payment method with TriWest. If you wish, you can log in to the TriWest portal to check that your payment method is current.

• You have TRICARE For Life, the US Family Health Plan, or a TRICARE health plan overseas. The new contracts don’t affect you.

• You live in a state that’s staying in the East Region—you don’t need to do anything. Humana Military has kept your current payment information on file. If you live in the East Region and have questions for Humana Military, call them at 800-444-5445.

• You don’t pay enrollment fees or premiums for your TRICARE coverage. Examples include active duty service members and their family members.

• You pay by military pay system allotment. Allotment payments have transferred automatically. If you don’t already pay by allotment, consider switching for the future. With allotments, you won’t need to worry about updating your TRICARE payment method during any future contract changes, or if you get a new credit or debit card. To learn how to set up payment by allotment, check out the Defense Financing and Accounting Service’s Allotments page.



How to set up your payments

The easiest and fastest way to set up your payments with TriWest is through their secure portal.



1. Visit the TriWest portal.

2. Select the “New User? Sign Up Now” option.

3. You’ll be asked to input your email address. A verification code will be sent to you.

4. Check your email for the verification code. Then, enter it to continue. Please ensure you enter the correct Benefits Number when asked. Enter your Benefits Number without dashes. (You can obtain your 11-digit Benefits Number from the back of your Uniformed Services ID card. See Showing Your ID to Providers to locate your Benefits Number on your ID card. It provides a picture graph of ID and CAC cards showing your Benefits Number, which is different than your DOD ID number.)

5. Complete the information requested (name, address, etc.) in the secure forms.

6. Select your payment method.

7. Complete all fields.

8. Submit.



You can also download an Automatic Monthly TRICARE Payment Set Up Request form, located on www.tricare.mil/west. Complete the form and mail it to the address on page 2. This form is for recurring monthly payments.



If you run into any issues with these options, you can call TriWest customer service at 888-TRIWEST (874-9378) and provide your payment information over the phone. Call volume is heavy now, so please be patient.



Act now to ensure you and your family maintain your coverage for 2025.



