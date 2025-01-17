‘Small But Mighty’ Unit Mobilizes to Support U.S. Army Europe and Africa

The Illinois Army National Guard's 634th Brigade Support Battalion Forward Logistics Element was activated on Jan. 20, at the Illinois Army National Guard's Readiness Center in Sullivan for deployment to Africa and Europe.

A forward logistics element (FLE) is a diverse team composed of an assortment of military occupation specialties to support the forward-deployed warfighter. The Sullivan-based unit only has about a dozen Soldiers but it will play a vital role supporting U.S. forces in Africa and Europe, said Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, during the mobilization ceremony.

The unit is “small but mighty,” Williams said. “Your mission is critical.” The general thanked the unit’s families for their support, which allows the Soldiers to focus on their jobs, and he challenged the Soldiers to take care of each other and to think about their legacy. “What will your legacy be? What will they say about you at the Welcome Home ceremony?”

Lt. Col. Allison Jacobs, Commander of the 634th Brigade Support Battalion, said the element’s Soldiers were hand-selected for the deployment. “I have no doubt you will make us extremely proud.” She said the Soldiers can be proud of their role supporting logistics. “Logistics win wars,” she said.

Capt. Donald Tucker will command the FLE overseas. The unit is likely move around to different areas supporting U.S. military units in both Africa and Europe and will initially be divided with Tucker taking a team to Africa and 1st Sgt. Colton Love taking another team to Germany.

Tucker stressed the importance of remaining “flexible to overcome obstacles” and meeting U.S. Forces logistical needs with “precision and adaptation, anticipating needs steps ahead.”

The Soldiers are expected to return sometime next autumn.

Sullivan Mayor Mike Mossman and City Commissioner Doug Shook joined the families and friends to see off the unit. The rural south-central Illinois city of 4,400 people is known for its support of U.S. service members and veterans.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2025 Date Posted: 01.20.2025 21:07 Story ID: 489365 Location: SULLIVAN, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 51 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘SMALL BUT MIGHTY’ UNIT MOBILIZES TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY EUROPE AND AFRICA, by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.