Like Daughter, Like Mother - Unexpected Soldier Duo Take to the Nation’s Capital to Support 60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army National Guard soldiers discuss information related to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the D.C. Armory, Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations.

WASHINGTON - On March 10, 2023, LaQuease Roseboro proudly watched as her daughter, Kimahri, raised her right hand, recited the Oath of Enlistment and joined the District of Columbia Army National Guard.



Kimahri joined to prove to herself that she could exceed her own expectations and push beyond her limits. Graduating from Initial Entry Training (IET) was a pivotal moment, showing Kimahri that she was well on her way to accomplishing that goal.



After a few months of seeing what the National Guard had to offer, Kimahri was eager to encourage her mom, LaQuease, to take the same leap. LaQuease had always been a strong inspiration to Kimahri, and she knew her mom had what it took to join the military.



“My mom never stopped, even when life had given her so many setbacks,” said Kimahri. “I felt like the National Guard could give her so much and take her so far.”



After seeing what the National Guard did for her daughter, LaQuease realized that the National Guard was the right choice for her. Nearly one year later, she would follow in Kimahri’s footsteps, take the same oath and join the D.C. Army National Guard on February 1, 2024.



“Seeing my two oldest children make the decision to enlist in the military, and hearing about all the benefits the military had to offer, I knew I wanted to be a part of that,” said LaQuease. “I chose the National Guard specifically because they offered a unique balance between serving my country and maintaining my civilian life. It felt like the right fit for me.”



By mid-2024, both Roseboros were part of the D.C. Army National Guard. With IET behind them, they were excited to dive into the next chapter of their military careers, all while enjoying the friendly competition along the way.



“It was exciting at first, when I told people, ‘I’m Momma Roseboro’,” said LaQuease, known to her unit, the 372nd Military Police Battalion, as Private First Class Roseboro. “But the competition is on.”



Kimahri, known to her unit, the 547th Transportation Company, as Specialist Roseboro, currently holds a higher rank than her mother. The two are competing to be promoted to sergeant.



LaQuease jokingly said, "I can't have my daughter putting me at parade rest!"



Although LaQuease and Kimahri are in different units, their military paths crossed at the inauguration. The mother-daughter duo's tradition of military milestones continued in 2025, with both Roseboros supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia's (JTF-DC) efforts in January.



JTF-DC is composed of approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support, such as crowd management, traffic control points, chemical biological radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations.



During the mission, LaQuease is providing support in various logistical and operational capacities while Kimahri is assisting culinary specialists and ensuring vehicle distribution and soldier transportation is executed efficiently. The importance of this mission and the part they play in it is not lost on the Roseboros.



“This mission means a lot because it is so much bigger than me,” said Kimahri. “I’m proud that I get to be a part of it.”



Her mother echoed her sentiments, saying, "Being part of this mission means contributing to something greater than myself. It's about teamwork, dedication, and making a positive impact. There's a strong sense of pride in knowing we're all working toward a common goal."



Contributing to a peaceful transition of power of the highest office in the country is not the only reason they are excited to be a part of this mission. LaQuease and Kimahri are also happy about the opportunity to work on such a big mission together.



“It means a great deal to be here with Kimahri,” said LaQuease. “We’ve shared experiences in life, but this is something different — a chance to serve side by side in a meaningful way. It deepens our connection and brings us closer together.”



Their eventual participation in JTF-DC was the product of a daughter inspiring her mother to join the National Guard. Little did Kimahri know, her mother would soon return the favor.



Kimahri joined the National Guard as an automated logistical specialist while LaQuease joined as a motor transport operator.



In a full circle moment, LaQuease’s work ethic in her military career has inspired Kimahri to switch to the same job. In February 2025, a year after her mother joined the National Guard, Kimahri plans to become a motor transport operator as well.



Kimahri remarked on her mother’s lifelong support, “I am so appreciative to my mother for shaping me, helping me and supporting me in everything I am and do every single day.”



Their lifelong connection continues in their personal as well as professional lives. Their bond and mutual encouragement has only strengthened their resolve in their military careers.



“I am so grateful for the chance to serve in the military,” said LaQuease. “I am following in my daughters’ footsteps, and it is an experience I will never forget. It’s been truly transformative, and I’m proud of the work we’re doing.”