USS Tucson Holds Change of Command Ceremony

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) held a change of command ceremony aboard the Tucson on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 16, 2025. Cmdr. Vince Bove relieved Cmdr. Adam Matthews as commanding officer of Tucson.



Capt. David Cox, chief of staff and deputy commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker and commented on Matthews’ time as Tucson’s commanding officer. “Tucson’s exceptional demonstration of day-to-day combat readiness under Adam’s leadership was executed to perfection and is what operating a fast attack submarine in Pearl Harbor is all about. It was a powerful reminder to our allies, partners and adversaries that we are as ready as we say we are and can be counted on to respond — on scene & unseen.“



Under Matthews’ leadership, Tucson completed a 30-month engineered overhaul maintenance availability at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility ahead of schedule, delivering Tucson back to the fleet early. In addition, Tucson completed a successful Western Pacific deployment in which the submarine answered all tasking while accomplishing high-priority fleet and national objectives.



Matthews reflected on his time leading Tucson’s crew stating, “I am humbled to be part of the Tucson Ohana and in awe of all of the Sailors and their families for everything they have endured and accomplished over the past several years.” He then expressed his confidence that the Tucson crew would continue to conduct its mission of defending the U.S. in 2025 and beyond. "This will happen because this group operates as one team, one family, all hyper-focused and striving for the same mission, day in and day out. That is Tucson’s identity and this crew's superpower," said Matthews. Following his departure, Matthews is slated to serve as deputy for training on the staff of Commander, Submarine Squadron 7 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



Bove reported to Tucson from Norfolk, Virginia, where he previously served as the executive assistant to the commanding general of Joint Enabling Capabilities Command. During his remarks, Bove addressed the Tucson crew stating, "Our mission is not just about executing orders; it is about fostering a culture of honor, hard work, and humility. We will work together to ensure that Tucson remains a place where innovation thrives and ideas are shared freely — a place where we all feel empowered to deliver our best and grow the next generation that will fill in behind us.”



Tucson is the 59th Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine and the 20th of the improved Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines to be built.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.



For more information, contact csp_pao@us.navy.mil or visit our website at https://www.csp.navy.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2025 Date Posted: 01.17.2025 18:12 Story ID: 489327 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tucson Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.