Don Roberts Shares Poetic Verse to Inspire NNSY Workforce in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Be so good at whatever you do – that when you’re gone, we miss you.”



This single phrase rang true during Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Jan. 16. Hosted by the African American Employee Resource Group (AA-ERG), this annual event brought hundreds of employees together to honor the life and achievements of the late civil rights activist ahead of the annual holiday in January. Award-winning journalist and author Don Roberts took to the stage as the guest speaker for the event, sharing his poetic verse regarding Dr. King and sharing his insights on how Dr. King’s influence continues to inspire people to this day.



“Think about that phrase for a moment. In your work area or office, if you don’t show up for work – are you missed? Are you needed?” said Roberts. “Think about it in a grander scale in your home, neighborhood, community. Is there something you are doing that makes a difference? Are you using your gifts, your talents, your skills to do something that means something?”



He continued, “Now let’s talk about the man of the hour – Dr. King – he did exactly that – using his talents to make a difference.” Roberts recalled his report on Dr. King’s birthday in 1986 where he shared a passage regarding Dr. King’s life and achievements. “Martin has a cause and determination to make a change. We proudly honor Martin because he was a ‘king’. He died for what he believed. Be so good at whatever you do, so that when you’re gone, we miss you. That was Martin. Comfortable on the big stage, using his gifts, his talents, his skills, to try to change opinions, to try to save lives, to try and make a difference. But that was him. What about you?”



Roberts then shared that you don’t have to be a “king” to make a difference in this world, noting his own father’s contributions and the legacy he left for his family. “My dad, Nathaniel Roberts, was a humble man, hardworking man, talented man. His fingerprints were all over every inch of our house in Baltimore. If we needed something done and he didn’t have the skill to do it, he reached across the aisle, found a friend, made a friend, and they did it together,” said Roberts. “My dad was a ‘king’. He used what he had to get what he wanted, which was to care for his family, protect them, love them, raise us. He wouldn’t stand on this stage to speak to you but that wasn’t his calling. That wasn’t his gift, his talent, his skill. But dad would reach across the aisle and shake a hand and introduce himself, say ‘How you doing?’ Or if he heard that someone needed a helping hand, he would offer that. And in that way, that one man made a difference. What a way to honor Dr. King on this day ‘on’ instead of a day off. To do something that means something.”



Roberts shared that as he approached retirement in the 2010s, he began to think about what his next steps were and how he could make a difference in the community. During a news story where he visited the Newport News Juvenile Detention Center, he met with teens in the facility. He wanted to learn more about them, why they were in custody, how it impacted their families, and what their plans were for the future once they were released. Roberts found the teens were reluctant to openly talk but upon hearing that they enjoyed playing board games, an idea flickered in his mind. The next week, Roberts returned to the detention center and played chess with the teens. The following week, he returned with friends to do it again. This led to the Chess Nutz Knights Network, a weekly gathering every Wednesday where volunteers spend time playing chess with the teens while also developing meaningful mentorships through conversation.



“Chess is a very personal game so we are able to use the time spent to do something they enjoy while also talking with them, learning from them, talking about choices and consequences,” said Roberts. “Our motto in Chess Nutz [is] ‘Think before you move – always protect the king.’ We’re not just talking about the pieces. If we can get you to see yourself as a ‘king’, think of the possibilities.”



In closing, he urged the crowd to reflect on how Dr. King’s life and legacy could influence their own actions today. “When you hear the name ‘Dr. King’, what does it mean to you? It’s reputation, history, legacy. When I say your name, what do people think of you? What’s your reputation? What’s your legacy? Dr. King’s legacy is written – yours is being written right now. Let me challenge you on this birthday to do something that means something and continue to write your legacy so that when I say your name, then it will mean something. You reached across the aisle, you shook a hand, you helped someone, you took care of business at home, you’re excellent on the job, you’re so good that when you’re gone – we miss you.”



Roberts was presented with an honorary plaque and certificate of appreciation from the AA-ERG and Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman in gratitude for his time to speak with the employees of America’s Shipyard. Capt. Mosman concluded the ceremony with a reminder to all that our values within the Navy and the shipyard align directly with Dr. King’s, “When it comes to honor, courage and commitment, as well as care, ownership, respect, and excellence – I look to Dr. King’s stance of equality and justice for all, as well as love and compassion. We at America’s Shipyard strive for honor and equality by ensuring we are treating others with respect. We have a level of bravery, determination, and are willing to face any challenge that comes our way. We have ownership for what we do and have the dedication to serve. We have respect and dignity, we stand up for what is right, and we serve something better than one’s self. I’m proud of each of you and hope you are able to shine on this day ‘on’ in honor of Dr. King.”



For more information on the AA-ERG or how to become involved in programs like the Dr. King Celebration, please contact AA-ERG Chairperson Brian Harris at (757) 396-4787.