Maximilian Proels supports the state funeral of President James Earl Carter Jr.

SUWANEE, Ga. – Second Lt. Maximilian Proels, Suwanee, Ga. native and member of the 199th Infantry Brigade, was assigned to Joint Task Force – National Capitol Region in support of the state funeral for President James Earl Carter Jr., from Jan. 1, 2025, to Jan. 9, 2025.



The joint task force led coordination of all military ceremonial support for the state funeral in the National Capitol Region and throughout the state of Georgia. Nearly 400 Fort Moore-based personnel supported the nine-day funeral operation – which officially began New Year’s Day – and worked as part of Task Force-Georgia.



“Growing up in Georgia, I have always held a deep admiration for Jimmy Carter. His unwavering integrity and dedication to serving rural communities and our nation will be profoundly missed,” said Proels, reflecting on his time with TF-Georgia. “It was a tremendous honor to support Former President Jimmy Carter's funeral. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”



Proels was among the approximately 4,000 service members from all branches of the Department of Defense supporting the state funeral through a variety of ceremonial, security, and logistical roles. He is the son of Cheri and Alexander Proels of Suwanee, Ga.



Contact the JTF-NCR Public Affairs Press Desk at StateFuneralPress@army.mil for more information on the military’s overall support to the State Funeral of President James Earl Carter Jr.

