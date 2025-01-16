USACE waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today announced that it will waive day use fees at its more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20.



The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.



Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. More information can be found at www.corpslakes.us.



The MLK Day fee waiver began in 2023 to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King, a national leader of the 1950s-1960s Civil Rights movement who continues to inspire the pursuit of civil rights today. MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.



USACE also offers other fee-free days throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration, including the USACE birthday; Juneteenth National Independence Day; Veterans Day; and National Public Lands Day.



The Nashville District welcomed over 23 million visitors in 2024 to its 10 lakes, 281 recreation areas and 1,760 campsites at 25 campgrounds. These lakes include Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland, Laurel River Lake, and Martins Fork Lake in Kentucky; Cheatham Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Old Hickory Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee; and Dale Hollow Lake in both Kentucky and Tennessee.



To discover a USACE Nashville District recreation site nearest you, please visit the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/ or www.recreation.gov.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district's website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/.

