HIIT Training: Improving Marine Readiness and Performance

Physical well-being is a cornerstone of overall readiness and performance for U.S. Marines due to several critical factors.

According to Everydayhealth.com, high-intensity interval training has gained significant popularity as a workout method over the past several years. This training approach offers a remarkable array of benefits within a brief duration, including enhanced physical fitness, improved cardiovascular health, and increased cognitive sharpness.

Ben Adams, health and fitness supervisor, stated, “The program helps Marines by providing a training a training model that includes all trainable physical qualities for well-rounded fitness and physical capabilities.”

Combat Readiness:

Marines are often required to perform under extreme conditions in combat situations, which demand physical strength, endurance, and agility.

“The High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) program, soon to be Warrior Athlete Readiness and Resiliency (WARR), is a comprehensive model of physical training. It provides Marines with a framework for training that is safe and effective,” Adams explained. “The HITT program is endorsed by the National Strength and Conditioning Association due to its base in sound scientific training principles. Key takeaways of the HITT Level one course are proper technique in the seven foundational movements, organization of workouts, and appropriate amount of exercise volume, intensity, and rest to develop different physical qualities. Additionally, they are introduced to proper nutrition and recovery strategies to maximize performance and readiness.”

Physical well-being ensures that Marines can endure long missions, carry heavy equipment, and respond to high-stress situations with the energy and capability needed to succeed.

Mental Resilience:

Physical fitness and well-being also play a key role in mental health. Exercise can help reduce stress and anxiety, which are important for maintaining focus and making sound decisions under pressure.

Sergeant Major Miller Daceus, base sergeant major, stated, “The HITT program has been instrumental in enhancing the overall fitness and readiness of our Marines. It not only helps to build strength and endurance but also promotes mental resilience.”

The discipline required for physical training also fosters a strong mental attitude, helping Marines stay focused and resilient in the face of challenges.

Injury Prevention:

Marines who maintain a high level of physical fitness are less prone to injuries, particularly in physically demanding environments. “The approach mitigates repetitive use injuries by balancing strength training and cardiovascular training frequency, volume, and intensity,” said Adams. “Also, strength training with proper technique has been shown reduce the risk of noncontact and repetitive use injuries.”

Regular physical training builds strength and flexibility, which helps avoid strains, sprains, and other injuries that could hinder a Marine’s ability to carry out their duties.

Mission Success:

As stated by Marines.com, the primary objective of the Marine Corps is to accomplish missions effectively, whether in combat, disaster relief, or peacekeeping. A physically prepared Marine is more likely to perform well across a range of duties, from carrying out combat operations to executing strategic maneuvers or performing complex logistical tasks.

Physical well-being is essential for Marines because it directly impacts their ability to function effectively in high-stakes situations, maintain mental resilience, prevent injuries, foster teamwork, and contribute to overall mission success. “Through consistent training, we'll see improved performance during physical assessments, fewer injuries, and increased morale across the board at MCLB Barstow,” emphasized Sgt. Maj. Daceus. “The program will offer Marines the tools to take ownership of their fitness, fostering a stronger, healthier force."

These factors are interwoven into their readiness and ability to perform in any scenario, making physical fitness a top priority. “I have only been with MCCS for a little over a year and I have only helped with HITT while TAD at Camp Pendleton,” explained Adams. “This is my first-time hosting and instructing the course here. So, I have not seen the fruits of the program first-hand. However, as a fitness professional, I have seen that a structured plan yields significantly greater results than random disjointed training.”



Sources used for article:

https://www.everydayhealth.com/fitness/high-intensity-interval-training/guide/

https://www.marines.com/about-the-marine-corps/who-are-the-marines/purpose.html

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2025 Date Posted: 01.17.2025 12:11 Story ID: 489255 Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIIT Training: Improving Marine Readiness and Performance, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.