USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates MLK Day with staged reading of “The Mountaintop”

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – In recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s enduring impact, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz will observe Martin Luther King Day on January 20.



This federal holiday is observed on the third Monday in January as an opportunity for Americans to come together in reflection, community service, and celebration of Dr. King's contributions to the civil rights movement.



The first Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated on Jan. 20, 1986. In 1994, Congress made it a National Day of Service, calling it a "Day On, Not a Day Off,” encouraging people to give back to their communities.



To honor the day and Black History Month, celebrated in February, KMC Onstage is presenting a staged reading of “The Mountaintop,” a play that imagines the last night of Dr. King’s life.



KMC Onstage presents their ‘staged reading’ series to honor various cultural awareness months, said Amy Smolinski, managing artistic director for KMC Onstage, Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



“‘The Mountaintop’ is a play with an all-Black cast, written by a Pulitzer Prize-winning Black woman playwright, Katori Hall,” Smolinski said. “Her story offers an intimate look at Dr. King while also providing a deeper understanding of his profound impact on history, one that resonates not only with Black Americans, but with all Americans.”



The story takes place in King's hotel room in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 3, 1968, the night before his assassination. As King prepares for his famous "Mountaintop" speech, he engages in a conversation with Camae, a hotel maid, who challenges his assumptions and forces him to confront his own doubts and fears.



“The play humanizes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by portraying him as a flawed and imperfect individual,” said Smolinski. “Through his conversations with a hotel maid, Dr. King's vulnerabilities are revealed, and he repeatedly emphasizes his humanity, saying ‘I am a man. I'm just a man.’”



"What drew me to ‘The Mountaintop’ was the power and impact of Dr. King's legacy – his dedication to unity, equality, and the sacrifices he made for social justice,” said John Barber Jr., who read as the voice of Dr. King. “Playing Dr. King is both an honor and a way to celebrate his message of bringing people of all colors together."



Barber said “The Mountaintop” offers an emotional and close portrayal of Dr. King's experiences, tracing his journey from Detroit to Alabama as he navigated the struggles and sacrifices that came with fighting for social justice and equality.



“The burden he had to bear is almost unimaginable,” he said. “Crazy stuff."



Reading narrator Shirlene Raymann expressed gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices and struggles of those who came before her, particularly in the context of the Civil Rights Movement.



“In the play, Dr. King talks about how he lived in fear all the time, but still chose to continue his work, motivated by his desire to fight for freedom and equality for all people,” she said.



Felicia Miller, the play’s director, said “The Mountaintop” serves as a powerful reminder that the struggle for equality in America remains an ongoing battle. Her goal is for audiences to leave the play with a lasting impact: the importance of "passing the baton" in the ongoing fight for equality and justice.



"The baton may get dropped, but it's how we respond that matters," she said. "We must keep passing it forward, even in tough times, to keep the momentum going towards a more just and equal society."



Barber echoes this message, saying he hopes audiences will be deeply moved by the play's portrayal of Dr. King’s and Camae's struggles.



“I hope they can feel the emotional and mental toll of their sacrifices as they strive for equality and justice,” he said. “Their struggles serve as a powerful call to continue hoping and working towards a better future."



“The Mountaintop” is scheduled to run Jan. 21 from 5-7 p.m. in the Baumholder Library on Smith Barracks and Feb. 5 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the KMC Onstage Studio on Daenner Kaserne.



KMC Onstage is USAG Rheinland-Pfalz's award-winning community theatre, located in Kaiserslautern. The program provides a wide variety of theatre entertainment, education, and community engagement opportunities for youth, families and adults.” For more information on their programs, please visit https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/programs/kmc-onstage-theater.