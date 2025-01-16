163d MSG aids in wildfire mission

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 163d Mission Support Group set up 14 tents near Will Rogers State Beach, Los Angeles, to house 49th Military Police Brigade Soldiers during ongoing support efforts for the Palisades Fire response.



"Our job today is to provide shelter for our Soldiers," said Master Sgt. Mark Ricketts, 163d Civil Engineer Squadron structures specialist. Ricketts was also the noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the tent setup efforts at the beach on Jan. 12, 2024.



What began as a small 6-tent footprint expanded once Ricketts and other Airmen arrived on site. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Manuel Arino, 143rd MP battalion commander, said he wanted to house as many Soldiers as possible on site to reduce the 2-hour travel time between Malibu and their home base at Los Alamitos, California.



"If our Soldiers are working a 12-hour shift, it isn't good for their recuperation to spend another four hours travelling," he said. "These accommodations ensure that the bulk of our forces can stay near the fires."



Maj. Ken Cameron, 143 MP battalion executive officer, said the 163d MSG was the first to respond to their call for equipment.



"I sent a request out, through state leadership, to many different state and national elements," said Cameron. "Our [Air National Guard] friends here responded within 24 hours, and the tents were here the next morning."



Cameron said the efficient, day-one setup allowed his team to quickly acclimate to the emergency response environment and provide support sooner than anticipated.



The 143rd MP battalion will use the tents for the next several weeks as they provide static security for the areas affected by the Palisade Fire. This security frees up California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, and Los Angeles Police Department personnel to perform their standard operations and respond to calls more effectively.

