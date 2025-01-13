DCSA Senior Executives Win Presidential Rank Awards for Sustained Exceptional Service

Six Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) senior executives won Presidential Rank Awards spanning fiscal years 2023 and 2024, DCSA Director David Cattler announced after informing the award winners on Jan. 14.



U.S. President Joe Biden recently approved fiscal year 2024 Presidential Rank Awards for four DCSA senior executives who are among 236 award winning employees from 30 federal agencies.



Last year, the president approved fiscal year 2023 Presidential Rank Awards for two DCSA senior executives.



The agency is pleased to publicly announce the names of the fiscal year 2023 and 2024 Presidential Rank Award Program’s Meritorious Executive Award and Meritorious Senior Professional Award recipients. They comprise two special categories – Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service (DISES) and Defense Intelligence Senior Level (DISL).



FY 2023 recipients of the Meritorious Executive Award

• Zack Gaddy, DCSA chief financial officer (DISES)

• Kevin Jones, DCSA assistant director for Security Training (DISES)



FY 2024 recipients of the Meritorious Executive Award

• Heather Green, DCSA principal deputy assistant director of Vetting Risk Operations and Consolidated Adjudication Services (DISES)

• Matthew Redding, DCSA assistant director for Industrial Security (DISES)



FY 2024 recipients of the Meritorious Senior Professional Award

• Wallace Coggins, DCSA chief strategy officer; chief digital and artificial intelligence officer (DISL)

• Erika Ragonese, DCSA deputy assistant director for Security Training (DISL)



The Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 established the Presidential Rank Awards Program to recognize a select group of career members of the SES for exceptional performance over an extended period of time, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. The Meritorious Rank recipients are recognized for sustained accomplishment. No more than five percent of career SES or Senior Level/Scientific and Professional members may receive this award.

