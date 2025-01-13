AFMC Mentoring Program has successful 2024, unveils new focus for 2025

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --

The Air Force Materiel Command Mentoring Program celebrated another successful year in 2024, with plans for multiple new efforts to drive greater participation and engagement throughout 2025.



“Mentoring is a crucial part of career development. I would have not gotten to where I am, or known what steps to take, without important mentors throughout my career. Without mentorship you run the risk of minimizing your opportunities for growth and experience," said Kathy Watern, Director, Manpower, Personnel and Services. “Employees are eager to network and grow, and mentorship plays a key role. We look forward to growing the 2025 program and its reach through several new initiatives we believe will resonate with our Airmen and civilians across the command.”



The AFMC mentoring team facilitated nine cross-cultural mentoring events in 2024, with live sessions attended by more than 4,200 personnel. One of the standout events was the AFMC Generations Mentoring Panel, attracting over 700 attendees and featured representatives with experiences in working daily with all five of AFMC’s employee generational groups.



The panels focused on education, awareness, and inclusion in mentoring relationships, with the goal of encouraging employees to seek mentorship regardless of where they are in their career.



The Department of the Air Force MyVector platform, a key tool for facilitating mentoring relationships across the service, showed increased usage. As of June 2024, over 2,300 AFMC mentors and 3,300 AFMC mentees were registered in the system, resulting in 3,900 mentoring pairs across AFMC.



“While our panels are amazing resources for learning about mentoring, the one-on-one mentoring relationships really benefit our employees. Mentoring enhances personal relationships and inspires individuals to learn and grow professionally and personally through engaging with those who have experienced similar career experiences in the past,” said Amanda Smith-Nethercott, AFMC Mentoring Program Manager.



In addition to headquarters-hosted panels, employees will have opportunities to participate in center-led events, ranging from career field panels to speed mentoring sessions, lunch-and- learns with key leaders, and more. The command is also placing a focused effort on mentoring opportunities for new employees to support their integration and growth within their organization.



A new AFMC Mentoring TEAMS channel is also in development and will provide a central repository for mentoring resources, guidance, conversations and connections across the enterprise.



"In 2025, AFMC will focus on multiple panels and events to reach a broader audience. The 2025 AFMC strategy aims to maximize themes from the DAF’s campaign, Mentoring Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, and will focus on increasing engagement across the enterprise," said Smith-Nethercott.



Upcoming headquarters-led events include January’s National Mentoring Month; targeted enlisted Airmen, officer, and civilian mentoring panels; an Annual Excellence Award recipient panel in June; a Multi-Generational Mentoring Panel in August; and a new Multi-Cultural Mentoring event in November. Additional panels and events will be announced throughout the year.



To learn more about AFMC Mentoring, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

