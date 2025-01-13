New U.S. Global Health Security Report Highlights Department of Defense Role

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lee | U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lee | U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Command Surgeon, left, U.S. Army Col. Michael Cohen, United States Africa Command Command Surgeon, and Benin army Col. Maj. Etienne D. Leone Ahouanvoeke, Central Director of the Benin army Health Services, watch a live simulation event that showcase an integrated response among civilian and military entities in a disaster and outbreak scenario at Cotonou, Benin Nov. 5, 2024. The conference began in 2014 with 12 countries, aiming to mitigate the threat of emerging and re-emerging pathogens in Africa, which were exacerbated by a lack of early warning detection and response systems and now has 30 countries in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandria Lee) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. government has furthered its commitment to fighting infectious diseases with the release of the 2024 Global Health Security Strategy in April 2024 and a follow-up report in December, titled Progress and Impact of U.S. Government Investments in Global Health Security. These documents highlight the Department of Defense's vital role in protecting health, improving force readiness, and strengthening global safety.



The 2024 GHSS takes a government-wide, science-based approach to tackling disease threats, building on efforts over the past decade. The strategy focuses on partnerships and ensuring the world is better prepared for future health emergencies.



“Supporting our allies’ and partners’ health security strengthens global stability, builds key relationships, and improves readiness for U.S. and allied forces," said Dr. Stephanie Petzing, senior Global Health Engagement advisor in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Global Partnerships.



Three Goals of the 2024 GHSS



The 2024 GHSS focuses on three strategic goals:



• Strengthening global health security capacities through bilateral partnerships

• Increasing political support, funding, and leadership for health security

• Connecting health security efforts with other programs to boost impact



To achieve these goals, the DOD uses partnerships across military and civilian sectors to tackle health threats and natural disasters.



Key DOD Initiatives



• Indo-Pacific Health Security Alliance: Co-led by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Australian Defence Force, IPhsa addresses health threats across a region of 38 nations and over half of the global population. Its June 2024 military-civilian health security summit focused on expanding military-civilian partnerships and sharing best practices for infectious disease response.



• African Partnership Outbreak Response Alliance: Supported by U.S. Africa Command, the African-led APORA focuses on early detection and response to infectious diseases in Africa, now involving 34 countries. In November 2024, APORA conducted a field simulation in Benin.



• Global Laboratory Network: This DOD laboratory network tracks infectious diseases globally, with hubs like the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and its satellite facilities, such as WRAIR-Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, and the over 60-year-old Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences in Bangkok, Thailand. This network also includes the Naval Medical Research Command, with eight global sites.



• Cooperative Threat Reduction Program: Managed by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, this program develops tools to improve disease detection and response, indirectly benefiting populations both home and abroad.



“Our global health security efforts protect our forces and support the health of communities worldwide,” said Dr. Danny Shiau, Director of Global Health Engagement at the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs.



The 2024 GHSS and its new report lay out a clear plan for a safer, healthier world through stronger partnerships and readiness.