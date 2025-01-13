20th CBRNE Command Soldiers participate in US Army recruiting event on National Mall

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and Army civilians from the U.S. Army 20th Chemical, Biological,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and Army civilians from the U.S. Army 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, including the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity and 55th Ordnance Company (Explosives Ordnance Disposal), supported a U.S. Army recruiting event in Washington, D.C. Soldiers from the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory set up a multifunctional laboratory on the National Mall to demonstrate their unique mission. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command supported a U.S. Army recruiting event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.



Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command units, including the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA) and 55th Ordnance Company (Explosives Ordnance Disposal), talked with prospective recruits at the event.



U.S. Army EOD technicians, Staff Sgt. Zachery Azpeitia and Sgt. Andrew Sanchez, represented the 55th EOD Company at the event.



The Fort Belvoir, Virginia-based 55th EOD Company “VIPpers” are part of the 192nd EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group and 20th CBRNE Command.



In addition to enabling military operations around the world, the 55th EOD Company covers explosive mitigation missions in most of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, half of Pennsylvania, part of Washington, D.C., and part of West Virginia.



The 55th EOD company also supports the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Department of State during Very Important Person Protection Support Activity missions to provide protection to the president, first lady, vice president and foreign heads of states.



U.S. Army civilian microbiologists Keith Beigel and Sam Pannoni and U.S. Army civilian chemist Matt Kalfoglou represented the CARA Mobile Expeditionary Laboratory at the recruting event.



CARA provides a world-wide emergency response capability for Recovered Chemical Warfare Material, remediation support for combatant commanders, technical escort of chemical surety materials and mobile laboratories for theater validation of suspect CBRNE materiel.



An all-civilian organization, CARA is headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, as a subordinate unit under the 20th CBRNE Command.



Soldiers from the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory set up a multifunctional laboratory on the National Mall to demonstrate their unique mission.



Lt. Col. Richard Foucault, the chief of the 1st GFML’s Chemical Threat Assessment Section, said that members of the team train to move in and set-up mobile labs when the mission requires it.



Col. Kinney Dubray, the commander of the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, and Sgt. Maj. Nikolay Kirillov, the 1st GFML senior enlisted leader, attended the event.



Other 1st GFML Soldiers, including Maj. Ryan Wells, Sgt. Kyler Roy, Sgt. Dennis Chantia, Sgt. Cormac Burns, Sgt. Alhassan Bashiru and Spc. Erin O’Rourke, talked with prospective recruits at the laboratory.



The Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory “Lab Dragons” are part of the 44th Medical Brigade and 20th CBRNE Command.



From 19 bases in 16 states, 20th CBRNE Command Soldiers deploy around the world to confront and defeat CBRNE hazards from Weapons of Mass Destruction to unexploded ordnance in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



One of the largest medical brigades in the U.S. Army, the 44th Medical Brigade provides health service support and force health protection in support of joint full spectrum operations.



Soldiers from the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory deploy as a unit or in task-organized teams to perform surveillance, laboratory testing and health hazard assessments of environmental, occupational, endemic disease and CBRNE threats to support force protection and Weapons of Mass Destruction missions.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Soldiers from the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory deployed diagnostic capabilities to five different areas around the world, including Japan, Korea and Germany.



The 1st GFML also assisted with contact tracing for the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in Guam and helped authorities in the Northern Mariana Islands and America Samoa to develop surveillance laboratories and testing infrastructures.



From Germany to South Korea, Soldiers from the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory have forged stronger bonds with allies around the world.



Originally from Fort Lee, New Jersey, Foucault has served in the U.S. Army for almost 19 years, including tours in France and South Korea.



Foucault said the recruiting event was a success in spite of the frigid weather.



“The public was very impressed when 1st GMFL’s Soldiers explained our capabilities to them,” said Foucault. “Positive feedback was received from prospective recruits and U.S. Army Recruiting Command personnel. Their comments were very encouraging."