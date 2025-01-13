Military Sealift Command Resiliency Team Delivers Crew Care Package to USNS William McLean

Photo By Bill Mesta | 250113-N-OH262-5449 (NORFOLK, Va.)--A view of the crew care package delivered to the...... read more read more Photo By Bill Mesta | 250113-N-OH262-5449 (NORFOLK, Va.)--A view of the crew care package delivered to the Civil Service Mariners who crew Military Sealift Command's dry cargo ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) while the ship was pier-side on Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 13. The crew care package was delivered to the ship by the MSC Resiliency/Health Promotion Team to assist in building and maintaining crew resilience. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (January 13, 2025)—Members of Military Sealift Command’s Resiliency/Health Promotion Team visited the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) while the Combat Logistic Force ship was pier-side on board Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 13.



The Resiliency/Health Promotion Team visited the ship to deliver a crew care package and provide voluntary body composition assessments for the Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR) who crew William McLean.



“The mission of the Resiliency/Health Promotion Team is to foster resiliency and promote healthy initiatives for the CIVMAR workforce,” according to Meghan Sullivan, Military Sealift Command Resiliency Team/Health Promotion Coordinator. “One way we are achieving this goal is by providing care packages of essential items designed to promote stress management, helping individuals cope with challenges while fostering a stronger, more resilient crew.”



Some of the items in the crew care package included fiction and non-fiction books, card games, DVDs and DVD players for shared areas, sleep masks, craft kits, crossword puzzles, aromatherapy wipes, board games, and mindfulness and resiliency workbooks.



“William McLean is the first MSC vessel to receive the care packages,” Sullivan stated. “We are working to identify nine other MSC ships that are currently deployed or will be deploying soon (for future care packages).”



In addition to Sullivan, Stephanie Rusnak, MSC Resiliency Team/Health Promotion Coordinator, Lesa Barbour, MSC Afloat Workforce Development Training Administrator, Chris Baker, MSC Afloat Workforce Development Instructional Systems Specialist, Erin Sager, MSC Afloat Workforce Development Civilian Mariner Training Development and Neafie Buck, MSC Afloat Workforce Development Cadet Shipping Program Manager are spearheading the crew care package effort.



“The care package initiative was launched in early November of 2024, with materials being ordered throughout November and December,” said Sullivan. “We hope the packages are well received and plan to continue this effort moving forward, collaborating with the vessel crews to further tailor the contents and ensure they meet the crew's needs.”



In addition to delivering the crew care package, the Resiliency/Health Promotion Team offered William McLean’s CIVMARs the opportunity to receive a body composition screening using a Tanita Body Fat Machine. In under 10 seconds, the TBF-400 delivers detailed analysis of 10 full body measurements, including weight, body fat %, fat mass, fat free mass, water mass, water %, Basal Metabolic Rate, and Body Mass Index. The team used the equipment to provide a rapid snapshot of each participating CIVMAR’s fitness and provided tips and advice for better health and reaching fitness goals.



“The Resiliency/Health Promotion Team’s primary goal is to extend resiliency support to our afloat personnel,” Sullivan said. “The crew care packages and BMR assessments are a couple ways we can uplift morale and reduce stress for mariners, strengthening both individual resilience and team cohesion in high-pressure environments.”



“The Resiliency/Health Promotion Team offers a variety of resources and services to support mariners' health and well-being,” Sullivan concluded. “Our goal for 2025 is to expand our reach, providing in-person services to more ships across the fleet.”



Some of the services MSC’s The Resiliency/Health Promotion Team offers are body composition screenings, resiliency training and healthy lifestyle sessions. For more information about MSC’s Resiliency/Health Promotion Team, e-mail MSC_Resiliency_HPP@us.navy.mil.