Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Explosives Safety Department (N39/N3ESO)

The Explosives Safety (ES) Department (N39/N3ESO) is a division under Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) that develops, deploys, and implements plans for the Explosives Safety Program. This program fosters a culture of day-to-day compliance, hazard control, and mishap prevention.



N39/N3ESO is one of more than 30 N codes at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



N-codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Erroll Hooker is the Explosives Safety Officer (ESO) for CNRH. The ES office is located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's West Loch Annex in Building 588.



CNRH’s ES department is comprised of three personnel: the ESO and two explosives safety specialists.



The ESO’s role is to oversee and assess operations and activities involving explosives and ammunition. The ESO also manages explosives safety programs for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) and provides weekly briefs to the chain of command regarding explosives such as the handling and storage of arms, ammunition and explosives (AA&E) at JBPHH, site planning, waivers and the removal of sediments and debris for construction projects.



The ESO also conducts Explosives Safety Technical Assist Visits (ESTAV) to Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands (PMRF) as a regional representative. Additionally, the ESO assists in drafting site approval areas to store AA&E items, provides munition response to new development sites, and offers recommendations to ensure explosives safety regulations are maintained.



Working under the guidance of the ESO are explosive safety specialists who may arrange briefings, provide explosive training through the Explosive Drivers Course (EDC), facilitate safety meetings with tenants, and conduct explosive safety inspections to 322 magazines, 60 piers, 31 inert display munitions, several operating buildings, and 23 tenant commands across JBPHH, West Loch Annex, Lualualei Annex, Ford Island, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific, Pearl City, and Waipio Peninsula. Safety specialists also provide recommendations to the ESO and JBPHH military personnel regarding AA&E movements throughout the base.



ES also assists in reviewing standard operating procedures for all tenants throughout JBPHH and CNRH. An Explosives Safety Self-Assessment (ESSA) is conducted annually in accordance with program requirements, risk management, and guidelines. Additionally, ES implements a plan of action for any shortcomings it may find. With regular inspections, the ES team can reduce instances of non-compliance.



Hooker said ES is a department that is required to know explosives safety policies, procedures and environmental regulations.



“We must know munitions, explosives, and energetic materials, and related disciplines, the effects of munitions, the means of preventing or reducing explosive mishaps, and the relationship between quantity-distance siting criteria and personnel safety,” she explained. “Other knowledge requirements are explosives hazard classification, munitions storage, explosive ordnance inventory, and disposition.”



Hooker noted that his explosives safety specialists are fast learners who are diligent and hard-working individuals who continually look for ways to improve inspections and administrative processes.



“I am most proud of the way Francisco Arellano and Elijah Manaea conduct themselves during their typical daily duties,” he said. “They provide explosives safety training, inspection, evaluation, and technical expertise.”



According to Hooker, Arellano and Manaea excel at keeping up to date on required explosives safety training and are great communicators who consistently keep the command leadership informed of all explosives safety issues and concerns.



“Explosives safety specialists also establish effective working relationships with all CNRH tenant commands, both military and civilian,” added Hooker. “These relationships are critical to promoting a healthy Explosives Safety Program.”



For more information on the Explosives Safety Department, contact the ESO at (808) 471-1137, or email erroll.j.hooker.civ@us.navy.mil.

