Protecting our past: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers archaeologists at work

Beneath the surface of infrastructure projects and flood control measures, a quiet but vital mission is underway. Federal archaeologists are uncovering hidden pieces of history as they work to preserve cultural heritage during modern development. From ancient fossils to long-forgotten Native American sites, these archaeologists are the stewards of our nation’s past, ensuring that progress does not erase the stories that came before.



Preservation and exploration of local history is a critical and often overlooked responsibility of federal organizations. The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA) requires any project that might impact cultural or historic sites to conduct an archaeological evaluation. At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, archaeologists are dedicated to uncovering and protecting our cultural heritage, using construction and engineering projects as opportunities to discover artifacts and sites that are key to understanding our shared past.



Whether it be infrastructure construction, environmental rehabilitation or military support, USACE archaeologists, working closely with engineers, environmental planners, tribes and state historical resource organizations are tasked with ensuring USACE projects do not harm historically significant sites.



“We’re federally mandated to act as stewards –to consider, protect and actively manage significant historic properties under federal management”, said Phil Alig, a USACE archaeologist at the Kansas City District. “Under NHPA we have to consider adverse effects for any action that involves that federal land, federal funding, or federal permitting.”



This consideration is crucial, as many USACE projects are in areas rich with historic and cultural significance. As with any engineering effort, water management and environmental restoration projects can often alter landscapes that have long been home to Native American tribes or later colonial settlements. USACE archaeologists serve as custodians of these historical resources, working to mitigate damage and, when possible, preserve or relocate valuable cultural remnants.



“Basically every [USACE project] has to go through our shop,” said Alig. “We don’t have a heavy touch, but we touch everything we do, from planning to military construction to hazardous, toxic and radioactive waste (HTRW) removal.”



Archaeological work with USACE is far from straightforward and that light touch is a meticulous process combining fieldwork, research and expert analysis and evaluations. USACE archaeologists face challenges ranging from time constraints to environmental factors and legal complexities, but whenever USACE plans a new project in an area that could be archaeologically sensitive, USACE archaeologists roll up their sleeves.



It all starts with background research.



USACE archaeologist Dr. Gina Powell said the first step for a USACE archaeologist preparing to survey a site is to hit the books. Using online databases maintained by each states’ historical preservation organization (SHPO), tribal historical preservation officers (THPO), historical archives, land transfers, maps and their own extensive experience, USACE archaeologists will cross-reference various sources to determine the likelihood of finding unsurveyed historical sites within the project area.



“We use historical documents and maps, combined with our own expertise,” said Powell. “We’ll look at the land itself and previous knowledge of where sites tend to be found as well. For example, the terraces above the river are more likely to have sites compared to an active floodplain.”



Once a prospective location is identified, the archaeology team starts with a survey. Using a variety of tools — from traditional shovels and sifting screens to digital historical archives — they assess whether the land has any historical resources. If they uncover artifacts or evidence of an ancient settlement, it triggers a more detailed documentation and mitigation process.



While these historical sites range from Native American tools to campfire soot stains to entire buildings, when historical traces are found, it is the responsibility of USACE to reduce impact to the site as much as possible.



“Avoid, minimize, mitigate,” said Alig.



The easiest way to steer clear of adverse effects to historical sites is simply for USACE to avoid them when working a project, Powell said. When this is unavoidable, the team will focus on minimization, or simply protecting the historical property as much as possible from damage during construction. The final option is mitigation, or compensating for any remaining impacts, in many cases either by excavation or through extensive academic documentation of the site prior to its removal.



Despite many challenges, there are triumphs. The unearthing of a centuries-old tribal site, the discovery of ancient fossils, the repatriation of lost artifacts, or the preservation of a historic structure helps piece together forgotten chapters of American history.



These efforts reflect USACE’s commitment to cultural resource management and collaboration. As part of that commitment, USACE has developed strong partnerships with tribal nations, local communities and state and federal agencies, all collaborating to ensure that historical resources are preserved and respected.



“We have 54 tribes involved along the Missouri River, that have some tie to the river,” said Alig. “There are four resident tribes in the district: the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri, the Kickapoo Tribe, the Iowa Tribe of Kansas & Nebraska and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. We also work very closely with The Osage Nation as the Missouri [River] is their ancestral land. We also consult with any Tribe s that have interests in our area, including tribes that were relocated during the Trail of Tears such as the Cherokee and Delaware.”



Tribal sites can range from ancient camp sites to human remains that must be repatriated to their home nation. The USACE archaeologists are responsible for excavating, preserving, and interpreting these finds. Each discovery adds a piece to the puzzle of how Native American tribes and early settlers lived, worked and interacted with their environment and each other.



“As a federal agency USACE has a responsibility to consult with Native American tribes on our undertakings,” said Tim Meade, USACE archaeologist and Kansas City District Tribal Liaison. “Part of that responsibility is working with tribes to provide stewardship for Native American archaeological sites and consult with them on the effects, if any, that our projects will have on them.”



Through these efforts, USACE archaeologists help preserve the stories of America’s many diverse peoples — Native American tribes, early Euro-American settlers and the many others who have all contributed to the rich mosaic of our nation’s shared history.



USACE is not only building our future, but also protecting our past, and USACE archaeology teams are guardians of our history, ensuring that our collective past, in all its complexity, is not forgotten.

