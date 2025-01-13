Fort Liberty’s EFMP: A Lifeline for Military Families

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fliers of information on programs and services available to Service Members who are...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fliers of information on programs and services available to Service Members who are assigned to Fort Liberty are displayed on the Fort Liberty Army Community Service floor at the Soldier Support Center including EFMP events Jan. 15, 2025. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - In the heart of Fort Liberty, the Army's Exceptional Family Member Program is a testament to the military's commitment to supporting Soldiers and their families. This comprehensive program is designed to address the unique and often challenging needs of military families who have members with special medical or educational requirements.



The EFMP is a program designed to support military families with members with special needs. These needs can include physical, emotional, developmental, or intellectual conditions that require special attention. When a Soldier has a family member with these needs, they must enroll in the EFMP to ensure they get the right support.

A medically retired Army Veteran, Mr. Casey Clark, is the Fort Liberty EFMP manager. He has a 17-year-old stepdaughter who is enrolled in EFMP and she has an Individualized Education Plan with 71st High School in Fayetteville, NC.



“She is wheelchair-bound and together with her biological father who is currently on active duty at Fort Liberty, and I step in when she needs something signed at Joel Clinic or needs to speak with EFMP Medical,” said Clark. “So, I know the struggles when it comes to Soldiers and having special needs children and how frustrating it can be.”



The EFMP at Fort Liberty offers various services to make life a little easier for these families. Here are some key services they provide:

Medical and Educational Support: The EFMP helps families find the right doctors, therapists, and schools that can cater to their special needs.



Assignment Coordination: When a Soldier gets a new assignment, the EFMP works to ensure that the new location can meet the family member's needs.



Family Support Services: This includes providing information and resources, organizing workshops, and helping families connect with local support systems.



Respite Care: The EFMP offers respite care, giving caregivers a much-needed break to rest and recharge.



There is a stigma among some Soldiers with a family who are reluctant to enroll in EFMP. They are afraid it is a career killer. If a Soldier wants to PCS to Belgium but can’t due to the restrictions and limited medical or educational support for their family in that country, then the Soldier will feel limited in their career and promotion.



“That’s the challenge of trying to get Soldiers to know we’re not here to hurt you, we’re here to help you,” said Clark. “I would ask them what is more important to you, taking care of your family or your career?”



According to EFMP records at Fort Liberty, Clark states that EFMP is not a career killer. Fort Liberty is the biggest Army installation by population and several command generals have family members currently enrolled in EFMP and it hasn’t impacted their careers.



Enrollment in the EFMP involves a series of steps including documentation of the family member's condition, medical and educational assessments, and periodic updates to ensure the family’s needs are met. The dedicated EFMP staff at Fort Liberty are always ready to assist families throughout this process.



The Fort Liberty EFMP is consolidating to a one-stop process located at the Soldier Support Center. The EFMP Medical staff currently at Joel Clinic will move to a wing as well and the EFMP support and resource staff will move to the other wing on the fourth floor early this year.



The EFMP has made a big difference for many families at Fort Liberty. Take the Rodriguez family, for example. Their son, Alex, has a rare neurological disorder, and the EFMP staff were there to help every step of the way. They assisted the Rodriguezs in finding the right doctors, worked with Alex's school, and provided respite care.



"The EFMP staff were our lifeline,” said Mrs. Rodriguez. “We are forever grateful."



For more information on the EFMP and how you can benefit from it, visit the official Fort Liberty EFMP page at https://liberty.armymwr.com/programs/acs/exeptional-familymember-program.