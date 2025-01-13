Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval intelligence officials visit the Philippines to strengthen partnership with key ally

    DDNI visits the Philippines to strengthen partnership with key ally

    Photo By Caitlin Justesen | DDNI is greeted by members of the Philippines armed forces during an official visit to...... read more read more

    PHILIPPINES

    01.16.2025

    Story by Caitlin Justesen 

    Naval Intelligence Activity

    Manila, Philippines—On January 14, U.S. Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Mr. Steve Parode and U.S. Assistant Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Ms. Sandra Brown conducted a strategic visit to the Philippines, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to bolster bilateral cooperation between the U.S. Naval Intelligence Enterprise (NIE) and the armed forces of the Philippines.

    During their visit, Parode and Brown engaged in productive discussions focusing on enhancing and expanding the partnership between the NIE and the Philippines. The talks underscored the NIE’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Philippines in its endeavors to strengthen maritime domain awareness.

    "We met to reaffirm that our navies are deeply committed to partnering to grow our mutual understanding of persistent threats to freedom of the seas and the security of internationally recognized waters and economic zones, in order to rapidly respond to provocative and destabilizing activities," said DDNI Parode.

    Parode and Brown also visited U.S. Embassy Manila where they received a briefing from a defense attache analyst.

    By fostering and strengthening key relationships with the Philippines, the NIE is actively implementing the Chief of Naval Operations Navigation Plan, which aims to bolster the U.S. Navy’s readiness, enhance its long-term advantage, and get more ready players on the field.

    This visit demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s dedication to deepening its cooperation with the Philippines and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

