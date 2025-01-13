Changes coming to motorcycle safety courses

Riding motorcycles is a high-risk endeavor, and the Army works to mitigate the dangers of riding with motorcycle safety courses offered by the Installation Safety Office.



Safety officials recently reiterated the necessity for the roughly 150 riders on post to take these courses and to show up when they sign up.



The bottom line: those who sign up for the course need to show up for the registered course, not showing up or not properly deregistering cost not only the army monetarily but it’s a loss of training opportunity for those Soldiers seeking or needing the training.



“In the past we had six slots and if four of the six slots where filled we could conduct training that is no longer the case; we must have a minimum five students for the Basic Riders Course and Advanced Riders Course to conduct training,” said Robert Weigand, installation safety specialist. “Now we cannot have the training unless at least five Soldiers are physical in the course. If we have three show-up, we must reschedule the motorcycle training in leu of being charged for unfilled seats.”



Soldiers, or Department of the Army Civilians, who want to take a class, but the course register shows the course is full should show up as a standby; it is likely they can get in as a standby due to a last-minute cancellation or a no – show.



As with all registered military classes attendance is important to Soldier readiness and Yes, no-show Names are reported back to the chain of command.



The Basic Rider Course is mandatory for all military motorcycle riders to attend now service members must complete an eCourse located on the Motorcycle Safety Foundation website prior to sitting for classroom instructions; they must also, wear the same personal protective equipment as in their training when riding on or off post. Each rider will receive a motorcycle safety foundation card, which they must carry with them at the completion of the BRC or whenever riding on or off post.

They must also wear a DOT-approved motorcycle helmet, long sleeve shirt or jacket, long pants, above the ankle footwear and gloves.



“The safest (helmet) is the full face,” Weigand said. “If they don’t have a full face or a visor, then they should wear shatter resistance, or wrap around glasses.”



According to the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, the motorcycle safety program creates positive behavior and serves as a force multiplier that supports a commander’s motorcycle mishap prevention program and augments the Army’s Progressive Motorcycle Program.



Motorcycle safety is important to mission readiness.



“If on our off-duty time we have a motorcycle mishap its going to hinder our readiness,” said Vince Washington, Army Training Center safety specialist. “Motorcycle training is very important for those Soldiers that are riding to make sure they are properly trained so they are available for duty.”



Department of the Army Civilians are encouraged to attend the classes when spaces are available.



The next Advanced Riders Class will be held Feb. 27. Class dates can be found in the events section of the Fort Jackson Leader. For more information on the courses, contact the Installation Safety Office at (803) 751-7233.

