Local Scholarship Winner Has Eyes on His Future

Robert Magalong, a Junior from Fort Knox Middle High School, class of 2026, and son of Master Sgt. Ron Magalong, 84th Training Command, was selected as the winning author in a post level Veterans of Foreign Wars Democracy Essay Contest.



Robert competed against 13 other authors and now moves on to compete at the state, then regional level, with hopes to making it to the national competition. The national first place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school.



Each year, nearly 25,000 ninth through 12th grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $1 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.



“I chose to submit my essay because the VFW came to donate to our football team, and the essay's topic had truly inspired me to think about our current situation as a nation,” said Robert.



The essay topic this year was, “Is America today our forefather’s vision?”



“I entered, and I am grateful I won at the local post 10281 level. I had written my essay about America today following our instrumental teachings of the Constitution while condensing itself into a world power.”



In addition to being a writer, Robert shares the hobbies of many teenage children. He loves video games, watching YouTube videos, participating in Boy Scouts, and playing sports like football, wrestling and track and field.



With his eyes on the future, Robert has additional plans he is working towards.



“My future plans are to hopefully play football in college or go to college with an ROTC scholarship. The area I wish to study in college is Physical Therapy with a major in sport sciences or kinesiology.”



His father introduced Robert to additional Army Reserve opportunities such as the Minuteman Scholarship to assist him on his path.



“Knowing my son would become an officer in the military is amazing,” said Master Sgt. Ron Magalong. “We always hope and pray for the best when it comes to our children but the pride that comes from watching them grow into strong leaders in the community is indescribable.”



“I am interested in joining the military, especially if I can grow as a leader and better myself as a citizen,” said Robert. “I’m open to joining any branch, in any capacity, and I’d really love to serve my country as a soldier while growing as a person.”



The initial local cash prize of $150 will go towards Robert’s college fund. This story will develop as new information becomes available and we track Robert’s continued success.