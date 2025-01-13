BH 25-1: Fighting Falcons practice ACE

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off in support of an 18th Wing routine readiness exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. While deployed to the Keystone of the Pacific, the 77th EFS ensures continued steady-state fighter capabilities in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The 18th Wing tested Agile Combat Employment objectives during a base-wide, routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8-15, 2025.



During the exercise, the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron staged out of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan to simulate generating combat airpower from a dispersed location. Airmen practiced syncing with joint force teams to project air power from multiple locations.



“Participating in this ACE deployment to MCAS Futenma provided us an opportunity to test our communications equipment and hone our ability to generate aircraft alongside our USMC partners,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven McCord, 77th EFS director of operations. “Each time we exercise ACE, we're able to move faster and leaner than before, providing us with the tactics we need to succeed.”



Utilizing the hub-and-spoke strategy and applying operational maneuvers, to already forward-deployed forces, increases survivability and generates more military options for commanders.



“This exercise has been beneficial, particularly for the younger pilots who haven't had the opportunity to integrate with units like air control squadrons, rescue squadrons and fifth generation forces,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Trueblood, 77th EFS commander.



While deployed to the Keystone of the Pacific, the 77th EFS ensures continued steady-state fighter capabilities alongside F-22A Raptors assigned to the 525th EFS and F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to 134th EFS.



Kadena Air Base's strategic position makes it a vital staging location for forces to deter adversaries and assure regional allies of our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.