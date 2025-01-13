Defense Health Network National Capital Region Adapts to Winter Storm with Virtual Appointments

National Capital Region – January 2025 - The Defense Health Network National Capital Region (DHN-NCR) seamlessly transitioned to virtual appointments during last week’s significant snowstorm, reaffirming its commitment to providing uninterrupted healthcare services anytime, anywhere, always.



The storm, which brought over 5 inches of snow to Washington, D.C., and up to 12 inches in surrounding areas, led to widespread closures of federal offices, public schools, and businesses. Despite these challenges, the DHN-NCR ensured continuity of care by swiftly converting in-person appointments to virtual consultations.



This patient-centered, technology-enabled approach has already proven itself within the DHN-NCR. During the snowstorms of January 6th and 7th, the DHN-NCR executed a rapid pivot to virtual care, doubling its daily utilization of both telephone and video visits. Over the course of those two days, the region’s providers completed 856 video appointments and more than 1,000 telephone consultations. This rapid and effective response not only ensured beneficiaries received the care they needed but also underscored the DHN-NCR’s ability to meet patients where they are while leveraging its growing technological capabilities.



“Our ability to rapidly transition to virtual care during last week’s storm demonstrates both our commitment to meeting the needs of our patients and our growing agility in leveraging technology to do so,” said U.S. Navy Cdr. (Dr.) Isaac Schwartz, DHN-NCR Chief Health Informatics Officer. “These numbers show the tremendous devotion of our staff and the effectiveness of our systems to deliver care anytime, anywhere.”



Using the My Military Health Scheduled Virtual Visits platform, the DHN-NCR quickly adapted to the storm’s challenges, with some clinics converting as many as 80% of their scheduled appointments to virtual visits. This patient-centered approach ensured beneficiaries continued receiving care while remaining safe from hazardous road conditions.



“During this snowstorm, our team demonstrated resilience and dedication to our mission,” added U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, DHN-NCR Director. “Our ability to seamlessly pivot to virtual appointments exemplifies our commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care, regardless of external circumstances.”



The success of the snowstorm response highlights the DHN-NCR’s focus on leveraging technology to enhance healthcare delivery and remain flexible in the face of unexpected events. As part of the Military Health System, the DHN-NCR continues to adapt and innovate to meet the evolving needs of its beneficiaries.



For more information about the DHN-NCR’s virtual appointment capabilities visit https://tricare.mil/Plans/SpecialPrograms/MyMilitaryHealth/Virtual-Visits or to schedule a virtual visit, please contact your local military treatment facility or contact your care team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.

