NAVFAC Southeast Awards $249M MACC for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $249 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract (MACC) on Jan. 14 to RQ Construction LLC of Carlsbad, California; Centerra Integrated Services LLC of Herndon, Virginia; Islands Mechanical Contractor Inc. of Middleburg, Florida; Hasen JV of New Braunfels, Texas; and King & George LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, for the procurement of general construction projects primarily at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



The contract consists of a five-year ordering period or a maximum value of $249 million, whichever comes first. There are no options.



“MACC contracts can be used to pre-qualify a group of contractors with respect to performance, experience, capability and safety and then issue task orders to them for projects that meet the parameters of the MACC,” said Lindsay Betteridge, supervisory contract specialist for NAVFAC Southeast. “MACCs save the command and the government time and resources.”



The work to be performed will primarily consist of general building-type projects, including new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition, and repair work. This includes, but is not limited to, industrial, airfield, airfield hangar, aircraft control, infrastructure, administrative, training, dormitory, and community support facilities.



The projects will require single-discipline or multi-discipline design services, or may include 100% construction performance specifications. Projects may be based on design-build, modified design-build, or full plans and specifications formats and may also require comprehensive interior design and the incorporation of sustainable features.



The contract was competitively procured through the SAM.gov website, with seven offers received. Five contractors were selected as offering the best value to the government. Orders under this multiple-award contract arrangement include the fair opportunity to compete provision as described in Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 16.5.



Contractors were chosen using the Best Value Source Selection procurement. The award for this procurement was based on technical factors and price, which together constitute the best value to the government.



Each awardee will receive $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at the time of contract award.



Work will be performed primarily at NAVSTA Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and is expected to be completed by January 2030.



NAVFAC Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate, and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

