403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Hiromichi Banno – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu

Hometown:



Etajima city, Hiroshima prefecture, Japan.



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:



16 years



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:



Ammunition inspector at 10th Regional Support Group Ammo Depot in Kure, Japan.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I serve as the freight traffic manager at Yokota Air Base in the Army Aerial Port Liaison Office for the Area Transportation office, located at Camp Zama, Japan. I work under the general supervision of the area transportation officer at Transportation Division who provides instructions, general guidance and assistance for job assignments to be performed and special projects to be completed. I also manage, plan and execute movement of Army sponsored cargo and household goods into and out of the air terminal.



What other duties are you responsible for?



As the representative for the Air Cargo Clearance Authority, I control the movement, arrange documents and coordinate the port calling of all Army sponsored cargo into

the Global Air Transportation Execution System through the 730th Air Mobility Squadron providing an important documentation link between the shipper, transhipper and receiver.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Honshu?



I created step-by-step instructions for packing and documenting shipments, making it easy to understand and streamline the process for entering cargo Yokota Air Base. In addition, working together with my team and warehouse personnel in Sagami Depot and Camp Zama, streamlined the procedures for processing Army sponsored cargo to provide a satisfying experience to customers.





What is the best thing about working at LRC-Honshu?



I’m glad to be a part of LRC-Honshu because leaders and colleague are nice and support me a lot. Working with a variety of skillful employees and their willingness to share their knowledge and skills improves my knowledge and career.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I love to ride motorcycles. it makes everything go away.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



I am not a talkative person, but a good listener. I can solve problems, and you can feel refreshed.

