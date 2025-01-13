USINDOPACOM Commander delivers keynote to Hawaii Military Affairs Council

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivers a keynote address at the Hawaii Military Affairs Council’s Biannual State of the Indo-Pacific event in Honolulu, Jan. 14, 2024.

Attendees included MAC members from the business community and labor industries; retired flag and general officers; elected officials and employees from the county, state, and federal governments; and military, DoD civilians and contractors.



The Hawaii MAC is a liaison and advocates with military commands to support and emphasize the military’s role and relevance in Hawaii, while identifying potential impacts to the defense industry, Hawaii’s businesses and surrounding communities.



Paparo addressed the regional security environment, highlighting increased activity by adversarial nations. He noted the importance of deterrence and the need for local, state, and government officials to maintain open lines of communication to ensure military training and readiness levels remain high.



Through initiatives such as the Navy’s Project 33, Marine Corps’ Force Design and the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment, USINDOPACOM, along with allies and partners, continues to adapt to 21st century challenges.



Hawaii is also home to more than 100,000 service members and their families, and remains the gateway to the Indo-Pacific. While providing a strategic forward base of security against regional threats, the military contributes greatly to the Hawaii economy by increasing job opportunities and driving commerce.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.

