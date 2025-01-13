JMC’s Strazewski earns AMC Employee of Quarter honors

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Darin Strazewski, a mechanical engineer for the Joint Munitions Command, has been named one of the Army Materiel Command’s employees of the quarter for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



The AMC EOQ program honors both Civilian and military staff whose efforts have significantly contributed to the advancement of the enterprises’ mission. Furthermore, this initiative seeks to cultivate a culture of success and productivity, thereby improving the workplace atmosphere and supporting essential objectives such as enhancing employee retention and boosting engagement.



Strazewski, a native of Eldridge, Iowa, was surprised when he first learned of the award. However, he’s grateful for the recognition, as it highlights the positive impacts of his efforts which improve ammunition and Soldier readiness.



“I’m honored that my work is being recognized. I’m happy to be doing the job that I do,” he said. “All of our work in the Industrial Base Analysis Division is being recognized by others. I don’t think it’s just me.



“We do a lot of work with Joint Program Executive Office Armaments and Ammunition — and also other entities out there like the Title III office — mitigating a lot of the risks that we have in our supply chain,” added Strazewski, who has been a member of JMC’s workforce since 2018.



Jay Carr, the executive director for ammunition and the deputy to the commander for JMC, is appreciative of the work Strazewski does for JMC, which is headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois.



“Darin has been instrumental to the JMC Facilities Readiness team by sharing his expertise, data analytics, and experience in supporting numerous JPEO A&A supply chain risk management working groups,” Carr said. “His ability to provide data analytic products have enabled the identification of the root causes and design of risk mitigation courses of actions that reduce or eliminate consequences created by risks.



“Partnering with others to execute the critical functions of extracting and decomposing data from numerous sources, Darin provides the ammunition and energetic working group a common operating picture concept that empowers the ability to design risk mitigation courses of action,” Carr added. “His dedication and knowledge greatly enhance the ability to decompose the Department of Defense ammunition and associated critical energetics supply chains and industrial base capabilities to ensure availability of capabilities for achieving DOD requirements.”



Strazewski, who graduated from North Scott High School in 2012 and obtained a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, in 2016, embraces the versatility that comes with his job, and he enjoys what he does.



“Investigating the aspects of ammunition and the supporting supply chain is all fascinating. The inner components you don’t really think about,” Strazewski said. “There’s something new every day. If something happens in the news, we investigate the supply chain and see where those impacts may be.”

