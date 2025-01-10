Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Presented the Army Engineer Regiment’s highest award

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE’s deputy commanding general for civil and emergency...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE’s deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, presents the honorable Mr. Jamie Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, with the bronze order of the deFleury Medal, the Army Engineer Regiments highest award. Mr. Pinkham was recognized for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) Civil Works Program. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers bestowed one of its highest awards to the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works in a ceremony held at its headquarters today.



The honorable Mr. Jamie Pinkham received the bronze order of the deFleury medal for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) Civil Works Program.



During his tenure in the Assistant Secretary’s Office, Pinkham worked to foster collaboration, advance environmental stewardship and strengthen relations with Tribal Nations, which has directly contributed to protecting water resources, supporting the restoration of vital ecosystems, and ensuring greater economic opportunities for those Tribal Nations and beyond.



He also played a pivotal role in establishing policy direction and overseeing the Department of the Army functions related to all aspects of the USACE Civil Works program, and has been a champion for the Justice40 Initiative, which aligns federal investments with environmental justice.



The medal was presented to Pinkham by Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE’s deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations.



Mr. Pinkham will relinquish his duties as the Acting ASACW on January 20th, when the new administration is sworn in.



The Order of the de Fleury was established in 1779 in honor of Francois Louis Tesseidre de Fleury, a French engineer, who volunteered to serve during the American Revolution. There are four different levels of the award: steel, bronze, silver and gold.