Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange Shoppers Can Save on Healthy Eating with Salad Wednesdays

    Exchange Shoppers Can Save on Healthy Eating with Salad Wednesdays

    Photo By Chris Ward | Every Salad Wednesday, Army & Air Force Exchange Service diners can take $2 off any...... read more read more

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Story by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – Military diners can turn over a new leaf on healthy dining every Salad Wednesday at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants.

    Authorized shoppers, including Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees, can maintain a BE FIT 360 lifestyle every Wednesday at participating Exchange restaurants. Diners save $2 when purchasing any salad priced $4 or more. MILITARY STAR® cardholders can stack the savings to receive an additional 10% off their salad when using their card.

    “The Exchange is dedicated to supporting readiness and resiliency among service members and their families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The military community can count on the Exchange to make it easy and affordable to make healthy choices.”

    Salad Wednesday is a military-exclusive deal that supports the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 initiative to empower military shoppers to make healthy lifestyle choices.

    Visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit for more information on nutrition, fitness and better-for-you options at the Exchange. To apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 16:04
    Story ID: 489018
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Shoppers Can Save on Healthy Eating with Salad Wednesdays, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Exchange Shoppers Can Save on Healthy Eating with Salad Wednesdays

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download