Exchange Shoppers Can Save on Healthy Eating with Salad Wednesdays

DALLAS – Military diners can turn over a new leaf on healthy dining every Salad Wednesday at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants.



Authorized shoppers, including Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees, can maintain a BE FIT 360 lifestyle every Wednesday at participating Exchange restaurants. Diners save $2 when purchasing any salad priced $4 or more. MILITARY STAR® cardholders can stack the savings to receive an additional 10% off their salad when using their card.



“The Exchange is dedicated to supporting readiness and resiliency among service members and their families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The military community can count on the Exchange to make it easy and affordable to make healthy choices.”



Salad Wednesday is a military-exclusive deal that supports the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 initiative to empower military shoppers to make healthy lifestyle choices.



Visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit for more information on nutrition, fitness and better-for-you options at the Exchange. To apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com.

